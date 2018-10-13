Vistara To Operate Special Flight On October 15, Fares Start From 3,189 Rupees

Bookings for these flights are already open on the official website and app of the airline.

Full service carrier Vistara announced the operation of a special flight number UK 001 on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route with its 'retrojet' aircraft on October 15, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,189. Vistara's 'retrojet' aircraft will be bearing the historic registration number VT-ATV, India's first-of-its kind aircraft painted in a retro-themed livery, said the carrier in a press release. October 15 marks the 86th anniversary of the launch of Tata Air Services. "Piloted by JRD Tata himself, the first flight flew from Karachi to Mumbai via Ahmedabad. Vistara Retrojet will be recreating the historic flight by operating from Delhi to Mumbai via Ahmedabad for the first time ever", noted the carrier on its website- airvistara.com.

Bookings for these flights are already open on the official website of the airline. The flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is available at a starting price of Rs 3,189. The flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad is available at a starting price of Rs 4,037.

Schedule of Vistara's VT-ATV for October 15

Flight No. Origin Departure Time Destination Arrival Time UK 1 Delhi 7:45 Ahmedabad 9:10 UK 1 Ahmedabad 9:55 Mumbai 11:10 UK 960 Mumbai 11:50 Delhi 14:10 UK 817 Delhi 16:05 Bengaluru 18:50 UK 818 Bengaluru 19:40 Delhi 22:20

(As mentioned on Vistara's official website)

Vistara unveiled its 22nd aircraft on September 1, 2018, an Airbus A320 neo with a retro-livery, along with a historic aircraft registration number. The 'retrojet' took its first flight on September 5, 2018. Vistara also introduced a distinct retro-uniform for its cabin crew, to be worn on special occasions that started with the aircraft's inaugural flight on September 5 from Delhi to Mumbai.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%. The airline currently serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week and a fleet of 22 aircraft, the press release said.