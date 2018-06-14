Vistara Set To Fly In International Skies As 21st Aircraft Inducted Recently, Vistara also announced a new option that allows passengers to take a prior flight on reaching airport up to 4 hours before.

Vistara on Thursday received its 21st aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, and with this addition to its fleet, the airline has become eligible to start international operations, said the company in a press release. The new aircraft will be deployed to further strengthen the airline's domestic network, the release further said. In April, Vistara had ordered two A320neo aircraft from Airbus to kick-start its international operations.Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tatas holding the majority stake of 51 per cent in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49 per cent."The arrival of our 21st aircraft makes this phase special. It enables us to strengthen our network further, which gives us the opportunity to offer more choices in terms of frequencies to our ever-growing base of loyal customers," said Mr Leslie Thng, CEO, Vistara. Recently, Vistara also announced a new option that allows passengers to take a prior flight on reaching airport up to 4 hours before scheduled flight at a nominal fee of Rs. 2,500. Vistara's new scheme is called #VistaraFlyEarly and is available with no change fee or payable fare difference. In May, Vistara had launched a chef on-board programme in partnership with Vistara's caterers, Taj SATS Air Catering Limited. Chef on-board is an innovative and first-of-its-kind initiative in the country where uniformed chefs will take direct and instant customer feedback on the new menu introduced across the network.Vistara commenced its commercial operations in January 2015 and serves 22 destinations.