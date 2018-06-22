NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Vistara Offers Up to 50% Discount On Flight Tickets. Routes, Schedule And All Details

The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, said Vistara.

Aviation | | Updated: June 22, 2018 12:07 IST
The travel period of Vistara's discounted offer ends on September 30, 2018

Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on business class flight tickets under its 'Amazing Business Class' sale offer, informed the carrier in a tweet posted on its official handle-  @airvistara. Vistara's new offer is available only on select flights. Customers can book business class flight tickets under this offer till June 28, 2018, said Vistara on its official website- airvistara.com. The travel period of the discounted offer ends on September 30, 2018. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, said the airline. Bookings are open on Vistara's website, mobile application, airport ticket offices (ATOs), call centre, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. For bookings made on Vistara website and app, passengers get an option of free change or cancellation within 24 hours of booking as long as travel is at least 7 days away.

Schedule of Vistara's discount offer

Some of the discounted all-inclusive fares under the offer includes business class flight tickets from Bagdogra to Guwahati (at a price of Rs 5,205), Delhi to Lucknow (at a price of Rs 7,337), Amritsar to Delhi ( at a price of Rs 9,646), Delhi to Ahmedabad ( at a price of Rs 10,734), Bagdogra to Delhi (at a price of Rs 10,615), Chennai to port Blair (at a price of Rs 11,326), among others.

OriginDestinationAll Inclusive Business Class Fares (one-way)
AhmedabadBengaluruRs 12,959
BengaluruAhmedabadRs 13,100
AhmedabadDelhiRs 10,943
DelhiAhmedabadRs 10,734
AmritsarDelhiRs 9,646
DelhiAmritsarRs 9,390
AmritsarMumbaiRs 12,000
MumbaiAmritsarRs 12,000
BagdograDelhi Rs 10,615
DelhiBagdograRs 10,615
BagdograGuwahatiRs 5,205
GuwahatiBagdograRs 5,205
BengaluruDelhiRs 16,068
DelhiBengaluruRs 15718
ChennaiDelhiRs 16,715
DelhiChennaiRs 16,715
DelhiGuwahatiRs 15,443
GuwahatiDelhiRs 14,990
ChennaiKolkataRs 11,476
KolkataChennaiRs 12031
DelhiLucknowRs 7,337
LucknowDelhiRs 7,337
DelhiVaranasiRs 7,625
VaranasiDelhiRs 7,625

Terms and conditions of Vistara's discount offer

1.    Under this offer, seats on sale are on select flights, and are subject to availability, said Vistara.

2.    Up to 50 per cent discount is available on select routes only.

3.    The sale is applicable on one way travel in business class only.

4.    Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount.

5.    This sale is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only.

6.    This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, mentioned the carrier.

7.    This sale is not applicable on group booking, infant booking and child booking.

8.    Cancellation and refunds are applicable on tickets booked under this sale. Tickets are non- refundable only in case of no show.

9.    Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals, and may be revised without advance notice.

10.    Vistara reserves the right at any time, without prior notice, to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions, or to replace wholly or in part, the above sale by another sale, whether similar to above sale or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering discount on domestic flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,299. On international sector, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,401 under its regular 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer.

