Vistara Offers Up to 50% Discount On Flight Tickets. Routes, Schedule And All Details

Bookings are open on Vistara's website, mobile application, airport ticket offices (ATOs), call centre, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. For bookings made on Vistara website and app, passengers get an option of free change or cancellation within 24 hours of booking as long as travel is at least 7 days away.
Announcing Vistara’s Amazing Business Class Sale! Save up to 50% on Business Class fares as you travel on India’s best airline. Book your tickets today. Hurry, limited seats available. https://t.co/ddWDzTWuqSpic.twitter.com/kqpF7tbbGf— Vistara (@airvistara) June 22, 2018
Schedule of Vistara's discount offer
Some of the discounted all-inclusive fares under the offer includes business class flight tickets from Bagdogra to Guwahati (at a price of Rs 5,205), Delhi to Lucknow (at a price of Rs 7,337), Amritsar to Delhi ( at a price of Rs 9,646), Delhi to Ahmedabad ( at a price of Rs 10,734), Bagdogra to Delhi (at a price of Rs 10,615), Chennai to port Blair (at a price of Rs 11,326), among others.
|Origin
|Destination
|All Inclusive Business Class Fares (one-way)
|Ahmedabad
|Bengaluru
|Rs 12,959
|Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 13,100
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|Rs 10,943
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 10,734
|Amritsar
|Delhi
|Rs 9,646
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|Rs 9,390
|Amritsar
|Mumbai
|Rs 12,000
|Mumbai
|Amritsar
|Rs 12,000
|Bagdogra
|Delhi
|Rs 10,615
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|Rs 10,615
|Bagdogra
|Guwahati
|Rs 5,205
|Guwahati
|Bagdogra
|Rs 5,205
|Bengaluru
|Delhi
|Rs 16,068
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 15718
|Chennai
|Delhi
|Rs 16,715
|Delhi
|Chennai
|Rs 16,715
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|Rs 15,443
|Guwahati
|Delhi
|Rs 14,990
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|Rs 11,476
|Kolkata
|Chennai
|Rs 12031
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|Rs 7,337
|Lucknow
|Delhi
|Rs 7,337
|Delhi
|Varanasi
|Rs 7,625
|Varanasi
|Delhi
|Rs 7,625
Terms and conditions of Vistara's discount offer
1. Under this offer, seats on sale are on select flights, and are subject to availability, said Vistara.
2. Up to 50 per cent discount is available on select routes only.
3. The sale is applicable on one way travel in business class only.
4. Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount.
5. This sale is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only.
6. This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, mentioned the carrier.
7. This sale is not applicable on group booking, infant booking and child booking.
8. Cancellation and refunds are applicable on tickets booked under this sale. Tickets are non- refundable only in case of no show.
9. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals, and may be revised without advance notice.
Comments10. Vistara reserves the right at any time, without prior notice, to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions, or to replace wholly or in part, the above sale by another sale, whether similar to above sale or not, or to withdraw it altogether.
Amid high competition, other airlines are also offering discount on domestic flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,299. On international sector, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 3,999. GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,401 under its regular 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer.