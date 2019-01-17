NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

Vistara Rs 899 ticket offer: Vistara's sale is valid for travel between February 1, 2019 and September 18, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: January 17, 2019 18:18 IST
Vistara discount offer: The sale is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings.


Private carrier Vistara has come up with a sale offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme - bookings for which are open only on January 17, 2019 - Vistara is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 899, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings, is valid for travel between February 1, 2019 and September 18, 2019, said the airline on its website, airvistara.com. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy, and 30 days in advance for business class, said the airline.

 

 

Here's the list of one-way, all-inclusive fares according to airvistara.com:

OriginDestinationEconomy Lite fares

Economy Standard fares

 Premium Economy faresBusiness Class fares
AhmedabadBengaluru1,9992,2992,8997,299
BagdograGuwahati8991,1991,4994,999
ChennaiKolkata1,9992,2992,8997,299
ChennaiPort Blair2,6992,9994,5998,999
DelhiAhmedabad1,5991,8992,3996,999
DelhiAmritsar1,4991,7992,2995,999
DelhiBagdogra2,3992,6993,3998,599
DelhiBengaluru2,5992,8993,5999,999
DelhiBhubaneswar2,3992,6993,2998,599
DelhiChandigarh1,2991,5991,9996,799
DelhiChennai2,4992,7993,4999,999
DelhiGoa2,6992,9994,8999,999
DelhiGuwahati2,4992,7993,4999,999
DelhiHyderabad2,2992,5993,1999,999
DelhiKochi2,5992,8993,5999,999
DelhiKolkata2,3992,6993,2999,999
DelhiLeh1,4991,7992,1996,299
DelhiLucknow1,4991,7992,1996,499
DelhiMumbai2,4992,7994,9999,999
DelhiPune2,3992,6993,2999,999
DelhiRanchi1,9992,2992,9998,999
DelhiSrinagar1,9992,2992,9997,299
DelhiVaranasi1,9992,2992,9997,299
JammuSrinagar1,1991,4991,8994,999
KolkataPort Blair2,6992,9994,5998,999
MumbaiAmritsar2,4992,7993,4998,999
MumbaiGoa1,4991,7992,1996,299

 

This sale is valid on direct flights and is not applicable on group and infant bookings.

