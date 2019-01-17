Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

Vistara discount offer: The sale is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings.

Private carrier Vistara has come up with a sale offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme - bookings for which are open only on January 17, 2019 - Vistara is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 899, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings, is valid for travel between February 1, 2019 and September 18, 2019, said the airline on its website, airvistara.com. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy, and 30 days in advance for business class, said the airline.

Don't miss Vistara's Fabulous 4th Anniversary Sale with never-seen-before fares. Book your tickets now and enjoy discounts of up to 80%, with fares starting at ₹ 899/- all inclusive. Hurry, limited seats available. Visit https://t.co/cCEEa60wUdpic.twitter.com/m0mi2FNAjW — Vistara (@airvistara) January 17, 2019