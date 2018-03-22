Vistara Offers Tickets Below Rs 2,600 On New Domestic Flights New Vistara flights between Delhi and Ranchi come at a time of robust competition among airlines

Vistara airline has announced daily flights from Delhi to Ranchi. With addition of Ranchi, Vistara's "network increases to 21 cities across length and breadth of the country", the airline said on its website - airvistara.com. Vistara said it will operate two flights a day between Delhi and Ranchi, providing a same-day return option to travellers from both cities. Bookings for the new flights between Delhi and Ranchi (Delhi to Ranchi and Ranchi to Delhi) are open now, Vistara said. The airline is also offering one-way fares starting at Rs 2,199 (inclusive of taxes) on the new flights, according to the Vistara website.Vistara said bookings are open for sale through all channels, including its website www.airvistara.com, mobile app (for iOS and Android) and airport ticket offices.Vistara detailed the schedule for the new flights between Delhi and Ranchi on its website.New Vistara flights between Delhi and Ranchi come at a time of robust competition among airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market, backed by double-digit passenger traffic growth registered over the past year.Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed. Vistara had last month announced new flights from Kolkata . Vistara had said it would offer double daily flights between Kolkata and Chennai as well as a direct same aircraft service to Kochi via Chennai.Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.