Vistara Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 14,499

Vistara's offer is valid for return travel in economy class, premium economy and business class.

Passenger carrier Vistara is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 14,499 under 'Grand International sale' scheme. Bookings under the sale- which is valid for travel between October 28, 2019 and March 31, 2020- can be made till October 23, 2019, according to the carrier's website, airvistara.com. This sale is applicable on Delhi-Bangkok, Mumbai-Dubai, Delhi-Singapore and Mumbai-Singapore routes. The sale is valid for return travel in economy class, premium economy and business class. (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)

Here's the fare details for routes applicable under Vistara's sale:

Origin Destination Economy Class Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Bangkok Rs 15,199 Rs 19,499 Rs 41,999 Mumbai Dubai Rs 14,499 Rs 18,999 Rs 46,999 Delhi Singapore Rs 18,999 Rs 23,999 Rs 57,999 Mumbai Singapore Rs 17,999 Rs 22,999 Rs 55,999

(Source: Vistara)

Under this offer, tickets can be booked via Vistara's website, mobile apps, at airport ticket offices, through airline's call centre, through online travel agencies and travel agents, the carrier mentioned on its website.

"Based on the availability of seats under the sale, fares reflecting on airvistara.com and mobile app are the discounted sale fares," the airline said. This sale is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only.

Discounted fares under this offer are non-refundable. However, taxes are always fully refundable.

"Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and may be revised without advance notice," Vistara noted.

