Profit
Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

Vistara's sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class.

Aviation | | Updated: February 12, 2019 15:11 IST
Vistara sale is valid only on direct flights and is not applicable on group and infant bookings.


Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 under its special 'Valentine's Day' sale scheme. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings, is valid for travel between February 27, 2019 and September 18, 2019, said the airline on its official website, airvistara.com. The bookings under the offer are open till February 13, 2019. However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class, and 7 days in advance for business class, said the airline.

Here's the list of one-way, all-inclusive fares according to airvistara.com:

OriginDestinationEconomy Lite faresEconomy Standard faresPremium Economy faresBusiness Class fares
AhmedabadBengaluru1,8992,1992,7998,999
BagdograGuwahati8991,0991,4995,499
ChennaiKolkata2,1992,4993,0999,999
DelhiAhmedabad1,5991,8992,3997,499
DelhiAmritsar1,5991,8992,3995,599
DelhiBagdogra2,5992,8993,5998,999
DelhiBengaluru2,8993,1993,89910,999
DelhiBhubaneswar2,3992,6993,3999,999
DelhiChandigarh1,3991,6992,0999,999
DelhiChennai2,7993,0993,79910,999
DelhiGuwahati2,4992,7993,4998,999
DelhiHyderabad2,2992,5993,1999,999
DelhiKochi3,3993,6994,39911,499
DelhiKolkata2,5992,8993,4999,999
DelhiLeh1,5991,8992,2999,999
DelhiLucknow1,5991,8992,2996,499
DelhiMumbai2,5992,8993,59912,999
DelhiPune2,3992,6993,0999,999
DelhiRanchi1,9992,2992,9999,999
DelhiSrinagar2,3992,6993,3998,999
DelhiVaranasi1,7992,0992,7998,999
JammuSrinagar1,1991,4991,8995,599
MumbaiAmritsar2,7993,0993,8999,999
MumbaiGoa1,6991,9992,3998,999

(Value in rupee) 

This sale is valid only on direct flights and is not applicable on group and infant bookings.

Vistara's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively in a limited-period offer.

Last week, SpiceJet said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25.

