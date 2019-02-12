Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

Vistara sale is valid only on direct flights and is not applicable on group and infant bookings.

Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 under its special 'Valentine's Day' sale scheme. The sale, which is applicable on one-way economy, premium and business class bookings, is valid for travel between February 27, 2019 and September 18, 2019, said the airline on its official website, airvistara.com. The bookings under the offer are open till February 13, 2019. However, the sale is only applicable for bookings made 15 days in advance for economy class and premium economy class, and 7 days in advance for business class, said the airline.

Presenting the Vistara Valentine's Day Sale, fares starting at ₹899/- all inclusive. Book your tickets today on https://t.co/XlzoThWX1m and enjoy discounts of up to 80%! Hurry, sale ends on 13th Feb midnight. pic.twitter.com/EzuiPXatk4 — Vistara (@airvistara) February 12, 2019

Here's the list of one-way, all-inclusive fares according to airvistara.com:

Origin Destination Economy Lite fares Economy Standard fares Premium Economy fares Business Class fares Ahmedabad Bengaluru 1,899 2,199 2,799 8,999 Bagdogra Guwahati 899 1,099 1,499 5,499 Chennai Kolkata 2,199 2,499 3,099 9,999 Delhi Ahmedabad 1,599 1,899 2,399 7,499 Delhi Amritsar 1,599 1,899 2,399 5,599 Delhi Bagdogra 2,599 2,899 3,599 8,999 Delhi Bengaluru 2,899 3,199 3,899 10,999 Delhi Bhubaneswar 2,399 2,699 3,399 9,999 Delhi Chandigarh 1,399 1,699 2,099 9,999 Delhi Chennai 2,799 3,099 3,799 10,999 Delhi Guwahati 2,499 2,799 3,499 8,999 Delhi Hyderabad 2,299 2,599 3,199 9,999 Delhi Kochi 3,399 3,699 4,399 11,499 Delhi Kolkata 2,599 2,899 3,499 9,999 Delhi Leh 1,599 1,899 2,299 9,999 Delhi Lucknow 1,599 1,899 2,299 6,499 Delhi Mumbai 2,599 2,899 3,599 12,999 Delhi Pune 2,399 2,699 3,099 9,999 Delhi Ranchi 1,999 2,299 2,999 9,999 Delhi Srinagar 2,399 2,699 3,399 8,999 Delhi Varanasi 1,799 2,099 2,799 8,999 Jammu Srinagar 1,199 1,499 1,899 5,599 Mumbai Amritsar 2,799 3,099 3,899 9,999 Mumbai Goa 1,699 1,999 2,399 8,999

(Value in rupee)

This sale is valid only on direct flights and is not applicable on group and infant bookings.

Vistara's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively in a limited-period offer.

Last week, SpiceJet said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25.