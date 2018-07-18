Vistara 24-Hour Monsoon Flash Sale: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299

Vistara's fares on flight tickets under the sale are also available for premium economy & business class.

In a bid to woo more passengers, Vistara airline on Wednesday, announced a 'Monsoon Flash Sale' across all three of its cabin classes, with all-inclusive one-way fares starting from Rs 1,299, said the airline in a press release. Vistara's discount offer comes at a time when other airlines -- Jet Airways, AirAsia India -- in the country have also come up with offers on domestic and international flight tickets. To avail Vistara's discount offer on flight tickets, customers need to make bookings eight days in advance.

Announcing Vistara’s Monsoon Sale! Save up to 50% with fares starting at Rs. 1,299/- all inclusive. Book your tickets today. Hurry, limited seats available. https://t.co/zT6qglabE3pic.twitter.com/gBfrdHdN40 — Vistara (@airvistara) July 18, 2018

Bookings under the sale are open for 24 hours only, starting 18 July 2018, for travel between 25 July 2018 and 11 October 2018, according to the statement. Vistara's fares on flight tickets under the sale are also available for premium economy and business class.

(Vistara's sale on flight tickets is valid only for 24 hours, starting 18 July)

Vistara 24-hour Monsoon Flash Sale on flight tickets in detail:

Vistara's 'Monsoon flash Sale' is offering flight tickets to a host of destinations, including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai and Lucknow, among others.

The flight tickets are priced at Rs 1,299 on the Kochi-Chennai and Guwahati-Bagdogra route and at Rs 2,399 on Delhi-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route.

"The monsoon season brings along so many happy moments and memories, and is the perfect time to go on a holiday or plan a quick getaway," said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy & commercial officer, Vistara.

Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51 per cent in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49 per cent.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets for new flights for Surat from Rs 1,999.

On Tuesday, Jet Airways announced a discount on domestic and international flight tickets. It is offering up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets and 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets.