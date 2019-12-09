Vistara Signs Codeshare Agreement With Lufthansa

Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with German airline Lufthansa. In a statement, Vistara said the two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers to earn miles/points on travel on their networks. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Lufthansa will add its designator code, "LH", on nearly 18 flights operated by Vistara daily covering Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune, said Vistara.

Sales under the codeshare pact opened on all channels for flights starting December 16, Vistara said.

Tata Sons holds a 51 per cent in Vistara while the remaining 49 per cent is with Singapore Airlines.