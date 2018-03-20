Vistara Logs Over 95% Occupancy In Economy Class Seats In February

Comments
According to a statement by the carrier, Vistara has flown over 8.5 million customers, and today serves 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 19 Airbus A320 aircraft. Recently, Vistara was awarded for being the 'Most Passenger Friendly Airline', jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Govt. of India), Airports Authority of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), as well as the title of 'Best Airline - Service Standards' (Domestic Category) by Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) at ITB Berlin 2018, as mentioned in the press release.
TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%, according to Vistara's official website- airvistara.com. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015.