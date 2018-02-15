Vistara Launches Daily Direct Delhi-Chennai Flights

New routes added by Vistara
Vistara will fly daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair from March 1, 2018, and will further expand its operations from the city from March 25, 2018 with daily direct flights between Chennai and Kochi and double daily flights between Chennai and Kolkata, according to the statement.
It gives us great pleasure to welcome our very first passenger Mr. Ujjval Sharma for our maiden flight from Chennai. #FlyTheNewFeeling#LiveFromChennai#FirstFlight#ChennaiToDelhipic.twitter.com/MfOOYXCZiE— Vistara (@airvistara) February 14, 2018
As our maiden flight lands, our CFO, Mr. Niyant Maru and our Airport Manager, Mr. Tarun Kalwadia are delighted to welcome all passengers in Delhi. #LiveFromChennai#FirstFlight#ChennaiToDelhipic.twitter.com/zovhBa8nlU— Vistara (@airvistara) February 15, 2018
In addition, Chennai customers can connect through Delhi to many additional destinations including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, the release stated.
Schedule of flights between Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair, Kolkata and Kochi:
(Chennai customers can connect through Delhi to many additional destinations.)
Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara's Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, said, "Many of our customers had been waiting for us to bring 'the new feeling of flying' to Chennai, and we're pleased to finally inaugurate our service to the city. We may have been late in coming to Chennai, but our aggressive expansion plan from the city truly signals its importance to Vistara."
Within three years, Vistara has expanded its network to 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.