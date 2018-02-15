Vistara Launches Daily Direct Delhi-Chennai Flights

Chennai will further add direct flights to Kolkata, Kochi and Port Blair starting March 2018, Vistara said.

February 15, 2018
Vistara will fly daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair from March 1, 2018.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, started operating daily direct flights between Delhi and Chennai from Thursday. Chennai will further add direct flights to Kolkata, Kochi, and Port Blair (Andamans) starting March 2018, Vistara said in a statement. The airline will double the frequency between Delhi and Chennai from March 1, 2018, providing convenient same-day return options in both directions, Vistara said in an official statement. With the inclusion of Chennai to its network, Vistara now flies to all Indian metros.

New routes added by Vistara
Vistara will fly daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair from March 1, 2018, and will further expand its operations from the city from March 25, 2018 with daily direct flights between Chennai and Kochi and double daily flights between Chennai and Kolkata, according to the statement.
  
In addition, Chennai customers can connect through Delhi to many additional destinations including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, the release stated.

Schedule of flights between Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair, Kolkata and Kochi:
(Chennai customers can connect through Delhi to many additional destinations.)

Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara's Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, said, "Many of our customers had been waiting for us to bring 'the new feeling of flying' to Chennai, and we're pleased to finally inaugurate our service to the city. We may have been late in coming to Chennai, but our aggressive expansion plan from the city truly signals its importance to Vistara."

"There is a clear need in the market today for a redefined flying experience and world-class service standards, and we are confident the Vistara experience will delight travellers and win us a special place in the hearts of all Chennai residents," he added.

Within three years, Vistara has expanded its network to 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.

