Vistara Adds New Domestic Daily Flights, Tickets Start Below Rs 2,600

Vistara said bookings are open for sale through all channels, including its website www.airvistara.com, mobile app (for iOS and Android) and airport ticket offices.
Vistara detailed the schedule for the new flights between Delhi and Ranchi on its website.
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|UK 751
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|6:45
|8:25
|Daily
|UK 752
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|9:00
|11:00
|Daily
|UK 733
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|17:55
|19:40
|Daily
|UK 734
|Ranchi
|Delhi
|20:15
|22:10
|Daily
A search on carrier Vistara's bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Ranchi to Delhi in April started from Rs 2,541.
New Vistara flights between Delhi and Ranchi come at a time of robust competition among airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market, backed by double-digit passenger traffic growth registered over the past year.
Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.
Commentsnew flights from Kolkata. Vistara had said it would offer double daily flights between Kolkata and Chennai as well as a direct same aircraft service to Kochi via Chennai.
Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.