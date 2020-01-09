Vistara Announces 5th Anniversary Sale With Fares Starting At Rs 995

Vistara, the country's newest full-service carrier, on Thursday announced its fifth anniversary sale with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 995. Vistara's special fifth anniversary which is underway will end on midnight of January 10. Tickets available in the Vistara's sale are for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, Vistara noted on its website. Vistara's international tickets under the sale are available for starting price of Rs 14,555 for economy class.
Fares for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 5,555 for Business Class. While, fares international destinations start at Rs 14,555 for Economy Class, Rs 19,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.
Vistara sale - Below is the list of indicative economy class fares for domestic destinations:
|Origin
|Destination
|Lowest Economy Class Fare
|Chennai
|Delhi
|3,555
|Chennai
|Mumbai
|2,055
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|2,055
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|2,255
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|3,295
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|3,355
|Delhi
|Bhubaneswar
|3,055
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|1,255
|Delhi
|Goa
|3,555
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|3,155
|Delhi
|Indore
|1,555
|Delhi
|Jodhpur
|2,355
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2,605
|Delhi
|Leh
|1,495
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|1,555
|Delhi
|Patna
|2,095
|Delhi
|Pune
|2,855
|Delhi
|Raipur
|2,455
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|1,995
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|2,055
|Delhi
|Thiruvananthapuram
|4,555
|Delhi
|Udaipur
|2,555
|Delhi
|Varanasi
|2,055
|Dibrugarh
|Bagdogra
|995
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|2,555
|Jammu
|Delhi
|2,255
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|1,255
|Jodhpur
|Mumbai
|2,995
|Khajuraho
|Varanasi
|2,995
|Kochin
|Delhi
|4,055
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|2,055
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|4,055
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|2,955
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1,955
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1,495
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|3,155
|Mumbai
|Udaipur
|3,255
|Mumbai
|Varanasi
|2,995
|Port Blair
|Chennai
|3,055
|Port Blair
|Kolkata
|3,995
|Source: airvistara.com
Bookings under the sale are now open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara's Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, according to Vistara.
Customers can also avail cashback offers when booking directly with Vistara using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card.