Vistara Announces 5th Anniversary Sale With Fares Starting At Rs 995

Vistara, the country's newest full-service carrier, on Thursday announced fifth anniversary sale with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 995.

Vistara Announces 5th Anniversary Sale With Fares Starting At Rs 995

Tickets available in the Vistara's sale are for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020.

Vistara, the country's newest full-service carrier, on Thursday announced its fifth anniversary sale with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 995. Vistara's special fifth anniversary which is underway will end on midnight of January 10. Tickets available in the Vistara's sale are for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, Vistara noted on its website. Vistara's international tickets under the sale are available for starting price of Rs 14,555 for economy class.

Fares for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 5,555 for Business Class. While, fares international destinations start at Rs 14,555 for Economy Class, Rs 19,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Vistara sale - Below is the list of indicative economy class fares for domestic destinations:

OriginDestinationLowest Economy Class Fare
ChennaiDelhi3,555
ChennaiMumbai2,055
DelhiAhmedabad2,055
DelhiAmritsar2,255
DelhiBagdogra3,295
DelhiBengaluru3,355
DelhiBhubaneswar3,055
DelhiChandigarh1,255
DelhiGoa3,555
DelhiGuwahati3,155
DelhiIndore1,555
DelhiJodhpur2,355
DelhiKolkata2,605
DelhiLeh1,495
DelhiLucknow1,555
DelhiPatna2,095
DelhiPune2,855
DelhiRaipur2,455
DelhiRanchi1,995
DelhiSrinagar2,055
DelhiThiruvananthapuram4,555
DelhiUdaipur2,555
DelhiVaranasi2,055
DibrugarhBagdogra995
HyderabadDelhi2,555
JammuDelhi2,255
JammuSrinagar1,255
JodhpurMumbai2,995
KhajurahoVaranasi2,995
KochinDelhi4,055
MumbaiBengaluru2,055
MumbaiChandigarh4,055
MumbaiDelhi2,955
MumbaiGoa1,955
MumbaiHyderabad1,495
MumbaiKolkata3,155
MumbaiUdaipur3,255
MumbaiVaranasi2,995
Port BlairChennai3,055
Port BlairKolkata3,995
Source: airvistara.com
 

Bookings under the sale are now open on www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara's Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, according to Vistara.

Customers can also avail cashback offers when booking directly with Vistara using a valid Bank Of Baroda (BFSL) or RBL Bank Credit Card.

Comments
Vistara

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News