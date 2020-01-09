Vistara Announces 5th Anniversary Sale With Fares Starting At Rs 995

Tickets available in the Vistara's sale are for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020.

Vistara, the country's newest full-service carrier, on Thursday announced its fifth anniversary sale with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 995. Vistara's special fifth anniversary which is underway will end on midnight of January 10. Tickets available in the Vistara's sale are for travel between January 25 and September 30, 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make bookings, Vistara noted on its website. Vistara's international tickets under the sale are available for starting price of Rs 14,555 for economy class.

Fares for domestic travel start at Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 5,555 for Business Class. While, fares international destinations start at Rs 14,555 for Economy Class, Rs 19,995 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,555 for Business Class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Vistara sale - Below is the list of indicative economy class fares for domestic destinations: