NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Festive Sale Extended: Fares, Discount On Flight Tickets, Routes

Vistara festive sale: Vistara has extended its festive sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs 999.

Aviation | | Updated: December 13, 2018 14:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vistara Festive Sale Extended: Fares, Discount On Flight Tickets, Routes

Flight ticket fares under Vistara's festive sale are inclusive of taxes and fees.


Vistara has extended its festive sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs 999. Customers can book flight tickets under the latest Vistara sale until the midnight of December, 13, 2018, the airline said. Vistara sale fares are available for all three classes of travel at discounts of up to 80 per cent relative to standard last minute fares, according to airvistara.com. In economy class, fares on flight tickets start from Rs 999, in premium economy class, fares start from Rs 2,199, and in business class fares start from Rs 5,499 all.

The fares under Vistara's festive sale are inclusive of taxes and fees.

Vistara festive sale indicative fares below (one-way, all-inclusive):

OriginDestinationAll-in, one way, promotional Economy Lite faresAll-in, one way, promotional Economy Standard faresAll-in, one way, promotional Premium Economy faresAll-in, oneway,promotional Business Class fares
AhmedabadBengaluru₹ 2,099₹ 2,299₹ 3,499₹ 8,999
BagdograGuwahati₹ 999₹ 1,149₹ 2,199₹ 5,499
ChennaiKolkata₹ 2,299₹ 2,599₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiAhmedabad₹ 1,799₹ 2,099₹ 2,499₹ 6,499
DelhiAmritsar₹ 1,399₹ 1,599₹ 2,299₹ 5,599
DelhiBagdogra₹ 2,599₹ 2,799₹ 3,499₹ 9,999
DelhiBengaluru₹ 2,699₹ 2,999₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiBhubaneswar₹ 2,499₹ 2,699₹ 3,899₹ 9,999
DelhiChandigarh₹ 1,499₹ 1,699₹ 2,299₹ 9,999
DelhiChennai₹ 2,899₹ 3,399₹ 4,499₹ 11,499
DelhiGuwahati₹ 2,599₹ 2,799₹ 3,999₹ 11,499
DelhiHyderabad₹ 2,299₹ 2,599₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiKochi₹ 2,699₹ 2,999₹ 4,499₹ 11,499
DelhiKolkata₹ 2,499₹ 2,799₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiLucknow₹ 1,499₹ 1,899₹ 2,499₹ 6,499
DelhiMumbai₹ 2,599₹ 2,999₹ 3,999₹ 13,499
DelhiPune₹ 2,499₹ 2,999₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiRanchi₹ 2,199₹ 2,599₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
DelhiSrinagar₹ 1,999₹ 2,399₹ 3,499₹ 8,999
DelhiVaranasi₹ 1,999₹ 2,299₹ 3,199₹ 8,999
JammuSrinagar₹ 1,199₹ 1,499₹ 2,299₹ 5,599
MumbaiAmritsar₹ 2,599₹ 2,999₹ 3,999₹ 9,999
MumbaiGoa₹ 1,899₹ 2,149₹ 3,999₹ 8,999

 

Vistara festive sale travel dates
Customers who book Vistara flight tickets under the sale can travel between December 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, both dates included, Vistara said. A minimum of fifteen days advance purchase is required for economy and premium economy class, and a minimum of three days advance purchase is required for business class.

pnm27e3(Customers who book Vistara flight tickets under the sale can travel between December 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, both dates included.)

Seats available on first-come-first-served basis.

These Vistara fares are all-inclusive, which means that there are no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said.

Customers can book under the sale from www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at the airline's airport ticket offices (ATOs), through its call centre, and online travel agencies  and agents.

Earlier, this sale was supposed to end on midnight of December 12.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vistaraflight ticketsVistara flight tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAmazonFlipkart SaleIsha AmbaniKamal NathIndia vs AustraliaKapil SharmaIPL 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top