Vistara Festive Sale Extended: Fares, Discount On Flight Tickets, Routes

Vistara has extended its festive sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs 999. Customers can book flight tickets under the latest Vistara sale until the midnight of December, 13, 2018, the airline said. Vistara sale fares are available for all three classes of travel at discounts of up to 80 per cent relative to standard last minute fares, according to airvistara.com. In economy class, fares on flight tickets start from Rs 999, in premium economy class, fares start from Rs 2,199, and in business class fares start from Rs 5,499 all.

The fares under Vistara's festive sale are inclusive of taxes and fees.

Vistara festive sale indicative fares below (one-way, all-inclusive):

Origin Destination All-in, one way, promotional Economy Lite fares All-in, one way, promotional Economy Standard fares All-in, one way, promotional Premium Economy fares All-in, oneway,promotional Business Class fares Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 2,099 ₹ 2,299 ₹ 3,499 ₹ 8,999 Bagdogra Guwahati ₹ 999 ₹ 1,149 ₹ 2,199 ₹ 5,499 Chennai Kolkata ₹ 2,299 ₹ 2,599 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 1,799 ₹ 2,099 ₹ 2,499 ₹ 6,499 Delhi Amritsar ₹ 1,399 ₹ 1,599 ₹ 2,299 ₹ 5,599 Delhi Bagdogra ₹ 2,599 ₹ 2,799 ₹ 3,499 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Bengaluru ₹ 2,699 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Bhubaneswar ₹ 2,499 ₹ 2,699 ₹ 3,899 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Chandigarh ₹ 1,499 ₹ 1,699 ₹ 2,299 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Chennai ₹ 2,899 ₹ 3,399 ₹ 4,499 ₹ 11,499 Delhi Guwahati ₹ 2,599 ₹ 2,799 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 11,499 Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 2,299 ₹ 2,599 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Kochi ₹ 2,699 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 4,499 ₹ 11,499 Delhi Kolkata ₹ 2,499 ₹ 2,799 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Lucknow ₹ 1,499 ₹ 1,899 ₹ 2,499 ₹ 6,499 Delhi Mumbai ₹ 2,599 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 13,499 Delhi Pune ₹ 2,499 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Ranchi ₹ 2,199 ₹ 2,599 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Delhi Srinagar ₹ 1,999 ₹ 2,399 ₹ 3,499 ₹ 8,999 Delhi Varanasi ₹ 1,999 ₹ 2,299 ₹ 3,199 ₹ 8,999 Jammu Srinagar ₹ 1,199 ₹ 1,499 ₹ 2,299 ₹ 5,599 Mumbai Amritsar ₹ 2,599 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 9,999 Mumbai Goa ₹ 1,899 ₹ 2,149 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 8,999

Vistara festive sale travel dates

Customers who book Vistara flight tickets under the sale can travel between December 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, both dates included, Vistara said. A minimum of fifteen days advance purchase is required for economy and premium economy class, and a minimum of three days advance purchase is required for business class.

Seats available on first-come-first-served basis.

These Vistara fares are all-inclusive, which means that there are no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said.

Customers can book under the sale from www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at the airline's airport ticket offices (ATOs), through its call centre, and online travel agencies and agents.

Earlier, this sale was supposed to end on midnight of December 12.