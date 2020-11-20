Vistara Eyes Direct Flights To US

Vistara, the full-service airline owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is eyeing direct flights to the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes demand for non-stop travel, a senior executive said on Friday, November 20.

While the specific timeframe and aircraft requirements are yet to be finalised, Vistara is studying various scenarios for starting direct flights, Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, told Reuters in an interview.

By mid-2023, Vistara expects 20 per cent to 30 per cent of its total seat capacity to be deployed on international routes from less than 10 per cent last year.

Its fleet is expected to grow to 70 planes from 47 to 48 planes by the end of the current fiscal year, he said.