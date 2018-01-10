Vistara Extends Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,099 Bookings under the extended sale - applicable on travel between January 18, 2018 and April 18, 2018 - are open till 23:59 hours of January 10, 2018, according to Vistara.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vistara is offering all-inclusive economy class fares starting at Rs 1,099 Vistara's three-year anniversary sale in 10 points:

1. Under the sale, Vistara is offering discounted flight tickets for three cabin classes - economy, premium economy and business - across 22 destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa and Bengaluru.



2. All-inclusive fares offered by Vistara under the extended sale start at Rs 1,099 in economy, Rs. 2,099 in premium economy and Rs. 7,499 in business class bookings, according to the airline.



3. The all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,099 offered under the scheme is for a one-way journey taken in economy class on the Jammu-Srinagar sector, according to the Vistara website.



4. Vistara's promotional sale is applicable on one-way and return travel in economy, premium economy and business class bookings, it noted. For customers booking return travel, the sale will be valid basis the availability of seats under this sale for onward and return travel.



5. Bookings under the sale are open on all channels including the airline's website, airvistara.com, and cannot be combined with any other discount, Vistara said.



6. Bookings under Vistara's 24-hour sale can be done from its website, mobile app, airport ticket offices (ATOs), call centre and online travel agencies (OTAs).



7. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the sale, Vistara said: "Based on the availability of seats under the offer, fares reflecting on www.airvistara.com and mobile app are the discounted sale fares...This is a limited-inventory offer available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares will appear."



8. For sale and promotion fares baggage allowance will be 15 kg for Economy and 20 kg for Premium Economy and 30 kg for Business, according to Vistara. Economy front row and the emergency exit seats may attract additional charges, it noted.



9. Vistara had earlier launched the sale on the eve of its third anniversary on January 9, 2018, and it now has been extended by a day.



10. Vistara said the promotional sale was "extended on popular demand".



Vistara listed details of fares offered across sectors (available in both directions) under the scheme:

Sector (available in both directions) All-in one way promotional Economy Class fares All-in one way promotional Premium Economy fares All-in one way promotional Business Class fares Jammu-Srinagar Rs 1,099 Rs 2,099 Rs 7,499 Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,249 Rs 2,599 Rs 9,499 Delhi-Amritsar Rs 1,249 Rs 2,799 Rs 9,499 Delhi-Lucknow Rs 1,299 Rs 2,649 Rs 9,499 Delhi-Leh Rs 1,849 Rs 3,299 Rs 9,999 Delhi-Srinagar Rs 2,099 Rs 3,299 Rs 9,999 Delhi-Varanasi Rs 2,199 Rs 3,299 Rs 11,499 Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,499 Rs 3,149 Rs 11,499 Delhi-Ranchi Rs 2,099 Rs 3,599 Rs 14,499 Delhi-Bagdogra Rs 2,349 Rs 3,599 Rs 12,499 Delhi-Mumbai Rs 2,099 Rs 4,099 Rs 12,999 Delhi-Pune Rs 2,149 Rs 4,199 Rs 12,999 Delhi-Hyderabad Rs 2,199 Rs 3,949 Rs 14,499 Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rs 2,499 Rs 4,599 Rs 13,999 Port Blair – Kolkata - Rs 5,199 Rs 8,499 Delhi-Kolkata Rs 2,499 Rs 3,749 Rs 14,999 Port Blair-Chennai Rs 3,699 Rs 4,999 Rs 7,999 Mumbai-Amritsar Rs 3,199 Rs 4,699 Rs 16,999 Delhi-Guwahati Rs 3,099 Rs 4,999 Rs 13,999 Delhi-Goa Rs 2,849 Rs 4,999 Rs 16,499 Pune-Kolkata Rs 3,249 Rs 5,199 - Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,699 Rs 5,199 Rs 18,999 Delhi-Chennai Rs 3,099 Rs 4,799 Rs 18,499 Delhi-Cochin Rs 3,499 Rs 5,299 Rs 18,499

Vistara will operate a daily direct flight between Delhi and Chennai from February 15, 2018, it has said. The airline will also increase the frequency to twice daily from March 1, 2018, providing convenient same day return options in both directions. From March 1, it will also connect Chennai to Port Blair with a daily direct flight. Bookings are open, with one-way economy fares starting at Rs. 3,099 inclusive of taxes, it said on its website.



