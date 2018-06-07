Vistara Early Monsoon Sale Extended: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,599 Vistara airline has extended its Early Monsoon Sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,599.

Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer on flight tickets was earlier supposed to end Wednesday midnight.



Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer in detail

offers all-inclusive Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares from Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999, according to Vistara's website, airvistara.com. The limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchase. Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said.

Sale extended on popular demand! Book your tickets now till 7th June midnight with special fares starting at ₹1,599 all-in. T&C apply. Hurry! Only limited tickets available. https://t.co/Xmwr2Ywy7zpic.twitter.com/1MFU66i3B0 — Vistara (@airvistara) June 7, 2018

Here is the list of indicative fares for Economy Class, Premium Economy and Business Class below (one-way, all-inclusive):

Sector (available in both directions) Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi - Lucknow 1599 2749 9499 Delhi - Chandigarh 1649 2649 9999 Jammu - Srinagar 1649 2549 7999 Delhi - Amritsar 1699 2599 7599 Delhi - Ahmedabad 1899 3049 12999 Delhi - Varanasi 1999 3249 11999 Delhi - Hyderabad 2199 3749 13999 Delhi - Ranchi 2199 3549 11999 Delhi - Kolkata 2299 3749 13999 Delhi - Mumbai 2299 4299 14399 Ahmedabad - Bengaluru 2399 3749 13999 Delhi - Pune 2499 4549 11499 Delhi - Goa 2799 4349 16999 Port Blair - Chennai 2999 4849 13999 Delhi - Bengaluru 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Chennai 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Kochi 3499 5999 12999

The lowest fare of Rs 1,599 is the promotional one-way economy class, all-inclusive flight ticket fare for Delhi-Lucknow and Bagdogra-Guwahati.



Travellers can choose to fly across Vistara's network including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai, and Lucknow, amongst the 22 destinations it serves.



Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale will only be applicable for bookings made 15 or more days in advance. Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, Vistara said.



Discounted fares under Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are always fully refundable. During the ongoing summer holiday season, airlines and railways are offering travel packages and discounts to customers. Rival



