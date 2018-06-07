NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Vistara Early Monsoon Sale Extended: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,599

Vistara airline has extended its Early Monsoon Sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,599.

Aviation | | Updated: June 07, 2018 12:58 IST
Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer on flight tickets was earlier supposed to end Wednesday midnight.

Vistara airline on Thursday extended its Early Monsoon Sale offer, in which it is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,599. The offer from Vistara is valid till the midnight of Thursday. The "amazing all-in fares" offer up to 75 per cent off across all sectors, Vistara said on social media website Twitter, via its handle @airvistara. The travel period for Vistara's sale is from June 21 to September 27, 2018. Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer was earlier supposed to end on Wednesday midnight.

Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer in detail
Vistara's sale offers all-inclusive Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares from Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999, according to Vistara's website, airvistara.com. The limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchase. Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said.
 
Here is the list of indicative fares for Economy Class, Premium Economy and Business Class below (one-way, all-inclusive):
 
Sector (available in both directions)EconomyPremium EconomyBusiness
Delhi - Lucknow159927499499
Delhi - Chandigarh164926499999
Jammu - Srinagar164925497999
Delhi - Amritsar169925997599
Delhi - Ahmedabad1899304912999
Delhi - Varanasi1999324911999
Delhi - Hyderabad2199374913999
Delhi - Ranchi2199354911999
Delhi - Kolkata2299374913999
Delhi - Mumbai2299429914399
Ahmedabad - Bengaluru2399374913999
Delhi - Pune2499454911499
Delhi - Goa2799434916999
Port Blair - Chennai2999484913999
Delhi - Bengaluru2999464916999
Delhi - Chennai2999464916999
Delhi - Kochi3499599912999

The lowest fare of Rs 1,599 is the promotional one-way economy class, all-inclusive flight ticket fare for Delhi-Lucknow and Bagdogra-Guwahati.

Travellers can choose to fly across Vistara's network including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai, and Lucknow, amongst the 22 destinations it serves.

Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale will only be applicable for bookings made 15 or more days in advance. Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, Vistara said.

Discounted fares under Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are always fully refundable. During the ongoing summer holiday season, airlines and railways are offering travel packages and discounts to customers. Rival AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 1,399 and Rs 3,999 respectively. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets from Rs 967 on new domestic routes under the UDAN scheme. Jet Airways is also offering up to Rs. 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs. 600 off on international flight tickets in a separate sale. GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under its monsoon sale.

