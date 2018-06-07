Vistara Early Monsoon Sale Extended: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,599

Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale offer in detail
Vistara's sale offers all-inclusive Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares from Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999, according to Vistara's website, airvistara.com. The limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchase. Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said.
Sale extended on popular demand! Book your tickets now till 7th June midnight with special fares starting at ₹1,599 all-in. T&C apply. Hurry! Only limited tickets available. https://t.co/Xmwr2Ywy7zpic.twitter.com/1MFU66i3B0— Vistara (@airvistara) June 7, 2018
Here is the list of indicative fares for Economy Class, Premium Economy and Business Class below (one-way, all-inclusive):
|Sector (available in both directions)
|Economy
|Premium Economy
|Business
|Delhi - Lucknow
|1599
|2749
|9499
|Delhi - Chandigarh
|1649
|2649
|9999
|Jammu - Srinagar
|1649
|2549
|7999
|Delhi - Amritsar
|1699
|2599
|7599
|Delhi - Ahmedabad
|1899
|3049
|12999
|Delhi - Varanasi
|1999
|3249
|11999
|Delhi - Hyderabad
|2199
|3749
|13999
|Delhi - Ranchi
|2199
|3549
|11999
|Delhi - Kolkata
|2299
|3749
|13999
|Delhi - Mumbai
|2299
|4299
|14399
|Ahmedabad - Bengaluru
|2399
|3749
|13999
|Delhi - Pune
|2499
|4549
|11499
|Delhi - Goa
|2799
|4349
|16999
|Port Blair - Chennai
|2999
|4849
|13999
|Delhi - Bengaluru
|2999
|4649
|16999
|Delhi - Chennai
|2999
|4649
|16999
|Delhi - Kochi
|3499
|5999
|12999
The lowest fare of Rs 1,599 is the promotional one-way economy class, all-inclusive flight ticket fare for Delhi-Lucknow and Bagdogra-Guwahati.
Travellers can choose to fly across Vistara's network including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai, and Lucknow, amongst the 22 destinations it serves.
CommentsVistara's Early Monsoon Sale will only be applicable for bookings made 15 or more days in advance. Bookings made under this sale cannot be combined with any other discount. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, Vistara said.
Discounted fares under Vistara's Early Monsoon Sale are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are always fully refundable. During the ongoing summer holiday season, airlines and railways are offering travel packages and discounts to customers. Rival AirAsia is offering domestic and international flight tickets from Rs 1,399 and Rs 3,999 respectively. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets from Rs 967 on new domestic routes under the UDAN scheme. Jet Airways is also offering up to Rs. 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs. 600 off on international flight tickets in a separate sale. GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under its monsoon sale.