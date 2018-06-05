Vistara Flash Sale: Air Tickets Starting Rs 1599, Up To 75 Per cent Discount In All Three Cabin Classes This Monsoon The Vistara Flash Sale is on on for 24 hour starting midnight on June 6 for the travel period between June 21 and September 27

Sector (available in both directions) Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi - Lucknow 1599 2749 9499 Delhi - Chandigarh 1649 2649 9999 Jammu - Srinagar 1649 2549 7999 Delhi - Amritsar 1699 2599 7599 Delhi - Ahmedabad 1899 3049 12999 Delhi - Varanasi 1999 3249 11999 Delhi - Hyderabad 2199 3749 13999 Delhi - Ranchi 2199 3549 11999 Delhi - Kolkata 2299 3749 13999 Delhi - Mumbai 2299 4299 14399 Ahmedabad - Bengaluru 2399 3749 13999 Delhi - Pune 2499 4549 11499 Delhi - Goa 2799 4349 16999 Port Blair - Chennai 2999 4849 13999 Delhi - Bengaluru 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Chennai 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Kochi 3499 5999 12999

Vistara on Tuesday announced a 24-hour only early monsoon flash sale for bookings in all three cabin classes (economy, premium economy and business classes), with all-inclusive one-way fares discounted as much as 75 per cent all-in relative to normal fares. The limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchase. Bookings under the sale are open for 24 hours, starting 00:01 am of June 6, 2018 for travel between June 21 and September 27 this year. The flash sale will also cover premium economy and business class.The travellers can choose to fly to favourite holiday destinations across the airline's network, including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai and Lucknow, amongst 22 destinations served. The sale not only offers fares as low as Rs 1,599 all-in for short routes like Delhi - Lucknow, it also offers the low fares on other longer routes as well with fares on sectors such as Delhi-Hyderabad and Delhi-Ranchi starting Rs 2,199, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai from Rs 2,299, Kolkata-Port Blair from Rs 2,499, and Delhi-Goa from Rs 2,799. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares.

Sector (available in both directions) Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi - Lucknow 1599 2749 9499 Delhi - Chandigarh 1649 2649 9999 Jammu - Srinagar 1649 2549 7999 Delhi - Amritsar 1699 2599 7599 Delhi - Ahmedabad 1899 3049 12999 Delhi - Varanasi 1999 3249 11999 Delhi - Hyderabad 2199 3749 13999 Delhi - Ranchi 2199 3549 11999 Delhi - Kolkata 2299 3749 13999 Delhi - Mumbai 2299 4299 14399 Ahmedabad - Bengaluru 2399 3749 13999 Delhi - Pune 2499 4549 11499 Delhi - Goa 2799 4349 16999 Port Blair - Chennai 2999 4849 13999 Delhi - Bengaluru 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Chennai 2999 4649 16999 Delhi - Kochi 3499 5999 12999

Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer, Vistara, said, "Monsoon rains bring great excitement for everyone. Today's travellers like to stay at the best hotels and eat at the best restaurants when they travel, and the sale is just a reminder for them to fly the best airline too. Our service has etched a unique place in the hearts of millions of travellers, and we hope to add many more customers through this sale." Under early monsoon sale, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399 under a special promotional sale. assengers can book flight tickets under this sale till June 10, 2018. GoAir has announced a special 'Monsoon Sale' scheme under which the carrier is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299 for one-way journey across its network.The three day sale will end in the intervening night of June 7 and June 8.