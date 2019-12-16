Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor Resigns

He will step down on Dec 31, the full-service airline said in a statement on Monday.

New Delhi:

Vistara's chief commercial officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, has resigned after four years with the company, citing personal reasons. He will step down on Dec 31, the full-service airline said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Kapoor's resignation comes as the carrier, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, embarks on a global expansion drive with plans to launch long-haul flights in 2020.

The airline's chief strategy officer, Vinod Kannan, will take over as chief commercial officer, Vistara said.

