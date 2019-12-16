Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor Resigns

Vistara's chief commercial officer, Sanjiv Kapoor, has resigned after four years with the company, citing personal reasons. He will step down on Dec 31, the full-service airline said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Kapoor's resignation comes as the carrier, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, embarks on a global expansion drive with plans to launch long-haul flights in 2020.

The airline's chief strategy officer, Vinod Kannan, will take over as chief commercial officer, Vistara said.