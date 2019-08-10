Vistara Announces New International Flights, Details Here

The new flights will start from August 27.

Private carrier Vistara has announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international and twenty seventh overall destination. The airline will operate daily direct flights on the Bangkok-Delhi-Bangkok routes, it said on its official website- airvistara.com. The new flights will start from August 27. The carrier is offering an introductory all-inclusive return fares starting from Rs 16,936 on the new routes. Bookings for the new flights are open on all channels, including airline's website, airline's iOS and android mobile apps, through online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, according to Vistara.

Schedule of Vistara's new flights

Flight No. Date From Departure To Arrival UK 121 27-August-19 Delhi 08:25 Bangkok 14:15 UK 122 27-August-19 Bangkok 15:15 Delhi 17:55

The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, started its first international flight on August 6. Vistara said it expects to grow its fleet size by over a third by the end of this year.

The company expects to end 2019 with 41 aircraft, up from 30 at present and 22 at March-end, Chief Executive Leslie Thng was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has announced the launch of second direct flights on the Hyderabad-Doha route, starting from September 16, 2019, at an introductory all-inclusive price of Rs 9,246.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.