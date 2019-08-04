Vistara Announces New International Flights, Details Here

Vistara's new international flights will start from August 21.

Private carrier Vistara has announced new international flights. Vistara will start daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Dubai and Dubai-Mumbai routes, it said in a press release. The new flights will start from August 21, according to the airline's statement. The carrier is offering an introductory all-inclusive return fares starting from Rs 17,820 on the new routes. "We're delighted to add Dubai to our growing network, a city that has been constantly thriving for decades and always has something new to offer," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara.

Starting 21st August 2019, we will be operating direct daily flights to #Dubai from #Mumbai, with introductory return fares starting at INR 17,820/- all-in. Book now! https://t.co/Os3CP92ebapic.twitter.com/SsFkOwxAxB — Vistara (@airvistara) August 4, 2019

Last month, Vistara had announced the launch of its international operations. It said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7.

Last week, IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, said it will start daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Hanoi and Hanoi-Kolkata routes.

The announcement of new flights by airlines comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Domestic airlines carried 706.80 lakh passengers in the first six months of 2019, marking a growth of 3.21 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

