Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Announces New Flights On Its International Network, Details Here

Vistara's offer: The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: October 28, 2019 16:50 IST
Private sector airline Vistara has announced new flights on its international network. Tickets for the new flights - which would be operated the new flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25, 2019 - are available at all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 18,599, the airline said on its website - airvistara.com. Bookings are open on all channels, including its website (airvistara.com), mobile apps, and through travel agents and online travel agencies (OTAs), the carrier said. Vistara will deploy the Airbus A320neo aircraft on the new route, it said in a statement. (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)

Here's the schedule of the new Vistara flights from November 25:

Flight No.Start DateFromDepartureToArrival
UK 13125-NovMumbai11:00Colombo13:25
UK 13225-NovColombo14:25Mumbai17:00

(Source: airvistara.com)

Earlier this month, Vistara said it would start domestic flights the routes of Delhi-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur and Mumbai-Jodhpur from October 29, 2019.

The announcements from Vistara come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

