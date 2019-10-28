Vistara Announces New Flights On Its International Network, Details Here

Airbus A320neo aircraft will be deployed on the new route, Vistara said.

Private sector airline Vistara has announced new flights on its international network. Tickets for the new flights - which would be operated the new flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25, 2019 - are available at all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 18,599, the airline said on its website - airvistara.com. Bookings are open on all channels, including its website (airvistara.com), mobile apps, and through travel agents and online travel agencies (OTAs), the carrier said. Vistara will deploy the Airbus A320neo aircraft on the new route, it said in a statement. (Also read: AirAsia Launches Flights From Agartala To Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal)

Here's the schedule of the new Vistara flights from November 25:

Flight No. Start Date From Departure To Arrival UK 131 25-Nov Mumbai 11:00 Colombo 13:25 UK 132 25-Nov Colombo 14:25 Mumbai 17:00

Earlier this month, Vistara said it would start domestic flights the routes of Delhi-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur and Mumbai-Jodhpur from October 29, 2019.

The announcements from Vistara come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

