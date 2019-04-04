Vistara Announces Flights On These Routes

Vistara has announced the addition of 14 flights for the summer peak period, according to the airline's official Twitter handle- @airvistara. The carrier will operate the flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kolkata routes, effective from April 16, 2019. These flights will be available till July 15. Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months. (Also read: IndiGo Announces These New Flights)

Good news! We are excited to announce the addition of 14 flights to and from #Mumbai for the #summer peak (16th Apr - 15th Jul '19). Book now at https://t.co/IZ9taSJiWX to fly India's Best Airline. #FlyTheNewFeeling#FlyHigherpic.twitter.com/nOEmbQ5Kvb — Vistara (@airvistara) April 4, 2019

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Flight Number Origin Departure Destination Arrival UK 851 Mumbai 5:35 Bengaluru 7:20 UK 863 Mumbai 9:05 Bengaluru 10:55 UK 853 Mumbai 15:40 Bengaluru 17:20 UK 865 Mumbai 18:10 Bengaluru 19:55 UK 857 Mumbai 20:55 Bengaluru 22:35 UK 858 Bengaluru 6:40 Mumbai 8:15 UK 852 Bengaluru 8:55 Mumbai 10:35 UK 864 Bengaluru 11:35 Mumbai 13:20 UK 854 Bengaluru 18:25 Mumbai 20:10 UK 866 Bengaluru 20:35 Mumbai 22:25

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai route

Flight Number Origin Departure Destination Arrival UK 875 Mumbai 14:05 Hyderabad 15:25 UK 876 Hyderabad 16:05 Mumbai 17:30

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai route

Flight Number Origin Departure Destination Arrival UK 771 kolkata 14:05 Kolkata 16:15 UK 772 Kolkata 10:40 kolkata 13:25

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,415 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till April 8, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between April 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019, said the carrier.

