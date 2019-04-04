NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: April 04, 2019 16:49 IST
Vistara Announces Flights On These Routes

Vistara has announced the addition of 14 flights for the summer peak period, according to the airline's official Twitter handle- @airvistara. The carrier will operate the flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kolkata routes, effective from April 16, 2019. These flights will be available till July 15. Vistara's announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months. (Also read: IndiGo Announces These New Flights)

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mumbai route

Flight NumberOriginDepartureDestinationArrival
UK 851Mumbai5:35Bengaluru7:20
UK 863Mumbai9:05Bengaluru10:55
UK 853Mumbai15:40Bengaluru17:20
UK 865Mumbai18:10Bengaluru19:55
UK 857Mumbai20:55Bengaluru22:35
UK 858Bengaluru6:40Mumbai8:15
UK 852Bengaluru8:55Mumbai10:35
UK 864Bengaluru11:35Mumbai13:20
UK 854Bengaluru18:25Mumbai20:10
UK 866Bengaluru20:35Mumbai22:25

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai route

Flight NumberOriginDepartureDestinationArrival
UK 875Mumbai14:05Hyderabad15:25
UK 876Hyderabad16:05Mumbai17:30

Schedule of Vistara's flights starting on Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai route

Flight NumberOriginDepartureDestinationArrival
UK 771kolkata14:05Kolkata16:15
UK 772Kolkata10:40kolkata13:25

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,415 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till April 8, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. The sale is valid for travel between April 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019, said the carrier. 



