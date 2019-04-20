Vistara Announces New Flights, Check Schedule Here

The flights between Mumbai and Goa will be operational till April 30, 2019.

Vistara has announced the addition of new flights for the summer peak period. The carrier will operate these flights on Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The flights between Mumbai and Goa will be operational till April 30, 2019. On the other hand, the flights between Mumbai and Delhi route will be operational between April 21, 2019 and July 15, 2019, according to the airline. Additionally, Vistara has also announced flights on Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Bangalore and Mumbai-Kolkata sectors to meet the summer demand for travel.

Schedule of Vistara's new flights

Flight No Origin Departure Destination Arrival UK 841 Mumbai 11:25 Goa 12:35 UK 842 Goa 13:10 Mumbai 14:40 UK 985 Delhi 19:50 Mumbai 21:55 UK 986 Mumbai 22:40 Delhi 00:50 UK 953 Delhi 20:40 Mumbai 22:50 UK 954 Mumbai 05:20 Delhi 07:25

(As mentioned on Vistara's website)

Bookings for these flights are available on Vistara's website, mobile apps, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, the airline said in a statement.

Recently, Vistara also added Raipur (with double daily flights to and from Delhi) and Dibrugarh (with daily flights to and from Delhi via Bagdogra) to its network.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet has also announced the introduction of 24 new flights on its domestic network. The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will be operated to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. IndiGo has also announced the addition of domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.