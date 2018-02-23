Vistara Announces New Flight Routes. Details Here

With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair and Kochi.

Business | | Updated: February 23, 2018 14:28 IST
Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata.

Vistara airline today announced new flights starting from Kolkata.  Vistara's flight service from Kolkata, which will begin from March 25, will offer double daily flights between Kolkata and Chennai, as well as a direct same aircraft service to Kochi via Chennai, the airline said. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has also increased its frequencies between Kolkata and Delhi with the launch of a third daily flight, the airline said in a statement.

With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair (Andamans) and Kochi. Customers from Kolkata can also connect via Delhi to many other domestic and international destinations, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Lucknow domestically, and multiple cities internationally through Vistara's 21 international interline partners, Vistara said.

Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata, the release said.

Schedule of New Flights and Flights between Kolkata and Delhi
 
Schedule of Flights between Kolkata and Delhi
Flight No.FromToDepartureArrivalFrequency
UK 720 KolkataDelhi0710 Hours 0925 HoursDaily non-stop
UK 778 KolkataDelhi1700 Hours 1930 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 708KolkataDelhi 2015 Hours 2235 HoursDaily non-stop
UK 747 DelhiKolkata0730 Hours 0940 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 707Delhi Kolkata 1730 Hours 1940 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 719DelhiKolkata2010 Hours 2220 Hours Daily non-stop
Schedule of New Flights, Effective Mar. 25, 2018 
Flight No.FromToDepartureArrivalFrequency
UK 773 ChennaiKolkata0800 Hours 1015 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 774Kolkata Chennai 1050 Hours 1315 HoursDaily non-stop
UK 731ChennaiKolkata1745 Hours2005 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 732Kolkata Chennai 2050 Hours 2315 Hours Daily non-stop
UK 774KolkataKochi1050 Hours1515 HoursDaily 1-stop
UK 731KochiKolkata1550 Hours2005 HoursDaily 1-stop

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Our Kolkata flights have high loads in all classes, and we are truly grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and making us their airline of choice in such a short span of time. Our strong acceptance in the market indicates there is room for a quality full service carrier in the market, with a sizeable base of customers in all market segments including corporates."

Recently, Vistara started operating daily direct flights between Delhi and Chennai.

