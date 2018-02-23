Vistara Announces New Flight Routes. Details Here

With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair (Andamans) and Kochi. Customers from Kolkata can also connect via Delhi to many other domestic and international destinations, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Lucknow domestically, and multiple cities internationally through Vistara's 21 international interline partners, Vistara said.
Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata, the release said.
Schedule of New Flights and Flights between Kolkata and Delhi
|Schedule of Flights between Kolkata and Delhi
|Flight No.
|From
|To
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|UK 720
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|0710 Hours
|0925 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 778
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|1700 Hours
|1930 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 708
|Kolkata
|Delhi
|2015 Hours
|2235 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 747
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|0730 Hours
|0940 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 707
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|1730 Hours
|1940 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 719
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2010 Hours
|2220 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|Schedule of New Flights, Effective Mar. 25, 2018
|Flight No.
|From
|To
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|UK 773
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|0800 Hours
|1015 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 774
|Kolkata
|Chennai
|1050 Hours
|1315 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 731
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|1745 Hours
|2005 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 732
|Kolkata
|Chennai
|2050 Hours
|2315 Hours
|Daily non-stop
|UK 774
|Kolkata
|Kochi
|1050 Hours
|1515 Hours
|Daily 1-stop
|UK 731
|Kochi
|Kolkata
|1550 Hours
|2005 Hours
|Daily 1-stop
Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Our Kolkata flights have high loads in all classes, and we are truly grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and making us their airline of choice in such a short span of time. Our strong acceptance in the market indicates there is room for a quality full service carrier in the market, with a sizeable base of customers in all market segments including corporates."
Recently, Vistara started operating daily direct flights between Delhi and Chennai.