Vistara Announces New Flight Routes. Details Here With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair and Kochi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata.



With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair (Andamans) and Kochi. Customers from Kolkata can also connect via Delhi to many other domestic and international destinations, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Lucknow domestically, and multiple cities internationally through Vistara's 21 international interline partners, Vistara said.



Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata, the release said.





Schedule of New Flights and Flights between Kolkata and Delhi

Schedule of Flights between Kolkata and Delhi Flight No. From To Departure Arrival Frequency UK 720 Kolkata Delhi 0710 Hours 0925 Hours Daily non-stop UK 778 Kolkata Delhi 1700 Hours 1930 Hours Daily non-stop UK 708 Kolkata Delhi 2015 Hours 2235 Hours Daily non-stop UK 747 Delhi Kolkata 0730 Hours 0940 Hours Daily non-stop UK 707 Delhi Kolkata 1730 Hours 1940 Hours Daily non-stop UK 719 Delhi Kolkata 2010 Hours 2220 Hours Daily non-stop Schedule of New Flights, Effective Mar. 25, 2018 Flight No. From To Departure Arrival Frequency UK 773 Chennai Kolkata 0800 Hours 1015 Hours Daily non-stop UK 774 Kolkata Chennai 1050 Hours 1315 Hours Daily non-stop UK 731 Chennai Kolkata 1745 Hours 2005 Hours Daily non-stop UK 732 Kolkata Chennai 2050 Hours 2315 Hours Daily non-stop UK 774 Kolkata Kochi 1050 Hours 1515 Hours Daily 1-stop UK 731 Kochi Kolkata 1550 Hours 2005 Hours Daily 1-stop

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Our Kolkata flights have high loads in all classes, and we are truly grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and making us their airline of choice in such a short span of time. Our strong acceptance in the market indicates there is room for a quality full service carrier in the market, with a sizeable base of customers in all market segments including corporates."



Recently, Vistara started operating daily direct flights between



Vistara airline today announced new flights starting from Kolkata. Vistara's flight service from Kolkata, which will begin from March 25, will offer double daily flights between Kolkata and Chennai, as well as a direct same aircraft service to Kochi via Chennai, the airline said. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has also increased its frequencies between Kolkata and Delhi with the launch of a third daily flight, the airline said in a statement.With these additions, Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair (Andamans) and Kochi. Customers from Kolkata can also connect via Delhi to many other domestic and international destinations, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Lucknow domestically, and multiple cities internationally through Vistara's 21 international interline partners, Vistara said.Vistara will soon introduce other new routes from Kolkata, the release said.Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Our Kolkata flights have high loads in all classes, and we are truly grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us and making us their airline of choice in such a short span of time. Our strong acceptance in the market indicates there is room for a quality full service carrier in the market, with a sizeable base of customers in all market segments including corporates."Recently, Vistara started operating daily direct flights between Delhi and Chennai