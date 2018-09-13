NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Announces Additional Connectivity, Flight Tickets Start From 2,322 Rupees

Vistara is offering fourteen weekly flights from Chennai to Delhi and to Kolkata.

Aviation | | Updated: September 13, 2018 13:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vistara Announces Additional Connectivity, Flight Tickets Start From 2,322 Rupees

The flight between Kochi and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 2,322.

Vistara has announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,322. The carrier is offering fourteen weekly flights from Chennai to Delhi and to Kolkata. The airline has also increased connectivity to Port Blair with seven direct weekly flights. The connectivity to Kochi has been increased with six weekly flights, said the carrier on its official wesbite- airvistara.com. Bookings for these are flights are open now. "We are delighted to share our connections from your city to the rest of our network across the country", said Vistara.

The flight between Kochi and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 2,322. The flight between Chennai and Kolkata starts at Rs 3,109. Some of the other discounted fares under Vistara's new connectivity includes flights flying from Chennai to New Delhi (starting from Rs 3,844), New Delhi to Chennai (starting from Rs 3,774), Chennai to Port Blair (starting from Rs 3,057), Port Blair to Chennai (starting from Rs 3,066), Port Blair to Kolkata (starting from Rs 2,698) and Kolkata to Port Blair (starting from Rs 3,244). Flight between Kolkata and New Delhi is available at a starting price of Rs 3,664. Also, flight between Kolkata and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 3,664.

Flights from Chennai

OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalAll-in, one way, starting fares
ChennaiKolkata8:0010:15Rs 3,109
17:4520:05
ChennaiNew Delhi7:4010:30Rs 3,844
17:2520:10
New DelhiChennai7:2010:10Rs 3,774
19:5022:40
ChennaiPort Blair10:5513:30Rs 3,057
Port BlairChennai14:1016:30Rs 3,066
ChennaiKochi14:0515:15Rs 2,322
KochiChennai15:5017:05Rs 2,322

(As mentioned on Vistara's official website)

Flights from Kolkata:

OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalAll-in, one way, starting fares
KolkataNew Delhi7:059:20Rs 3,664
17:0019:20
20:2522:35
KolkataChennai10:5013:15Rs 3,664
20:5023:15
New DelhiKolkata7:309:40Rs 3,039
17:3019:35
20:1022:20
Port BlairKolkata13:5516:15Rs 2,698
KolkataPort Blair10:2512:55Rs 3,244

(As mentioned on Vistara's official website)

Meanwhile, state-run Air India has come up with a discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the offer, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Bangkok, Hongkong and Singapore. Jet Airways has recently announced a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vistara saleVistara new offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

IFFCO Tokio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusiPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen ChimneyHair Fall

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top