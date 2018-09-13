Vistara Announces Additional Connectivity, Flight Tickets Start From 2,322 Rupees

The flight between Kochi and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 2,322.

Vistara has announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,322. The carrier is offering fourteen weekly flights from Chennai to Delhi and to Kolkata. The airline has also increased connectivity to Port Blair with seven direct weekly flights. The connectivity to Kochi has been increased with six weekly flights, said the carrier on its official wesbite- airvistara.com. Bookings for these are flights are open now. "We are delighted to share our connections from your city to the rest of our network across the country", said Vistara.

The flight between Kochi and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 2,322. The flight between Chennai and Kolkata starts at Rs 3,109. Some of the other discounted fares under Vistara's new connectivity includes flights flying from Chennai to New Delhi (starting from Rs 3,844), New Delhi to Chennai (starting from Rs 3,774), Chennai to Port Blair (starting from Rs 3,057), Port Blair to Chennai (starting from Rs 3,066), Port Blair to Kolkata (starting from Rs 2,698) and Kolkata to Port Blair (starting from Rs 3,244). Flight between Kolkata and New Delhi is available at a starting price of Rs 3,664. Also, flight between Kolkata and Chennai is available at a starting price of Rs 3,664.

Flights from Chennai

Origin Destination Departure Arrival All-in, one way, starting fares Chennai Kolkata 8:00 10:15 Rs 3,109 17:45 20:05 Chennai New Delhi 7:40 10:30 Rs 3,844 17:25 20:10 New Delhi Chennai 7:20 10:10 Rs 3,774 19:50 22:40 Chennai Port Blair 10:55 13:30 Rs 3,057 Port Blair Chennai 14:10 16:30 Rs 3,066 Chennai Kochi 14:05 15:15 Rs 2,322 Kochi Chennai 15:50 17:05 Rs 2,322

Flights from Kolkata:

Origin Destination Departure Arrival All-in, one way, starting fares Kolkata New Delhi 7:05 9:20 Rs 3,664 17:00 19:20 20:25 22:35 Kolkata Chennai 10:50 13:15 Rs 3,664 20:50 23:15 New Delhi Kolkata 7:30 9:40 Rs 3,039 17:30 19:35 20:10 22:20 Port Blair Kolkata 13:55 16:15 Rs 2,698 Kolkata Port Blair 10:25 12:55 Rs 3,244

Meanwhile, state-run Air India has come up with a discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the offer, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Bangkok, Hongkong and Singapore. Jet Airways has recently announced a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018.

