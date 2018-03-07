International Women's Day Sale: Vistara Offers Flight Tickets Starting From Rs 1,099 Vistara's Women's Day sale will be for 24 hours only on March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vistara flight seats under Women's Day sale are limited, it said.



Routes being covered under Vistara's International Women's Day Sale:

The all-inclusive cheapest fare of Rs 1,099, is for Chennai to Kochi, Jammu to Srinagar, and Guwahati to Bagdogra Vistara flights (economy). A Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow Vistara economy class flight ticket is priced at Rs 1,199. The sale is also for premium economy and business class seats of Vistara.



Full listing of routes under Vistara's offer:

Given below is a list of sample fares on all classes of Vistara flights (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):

Sector Economy Premium Economy Business Chennai-Kochi 1,099 2,499 11,999 Jammu – Srinagar 1,099 2,799 7,999 Guwahati - Bagdogra 1,099 2,099 8,999 Delhi - Chandigarh 1,199 2,749 9,499 Delhi – Lucknow 1,199 2,499 9,499 Delhi – Amritsar 1,249 3,199 9,499 Delhi – Ahmedabad 1,599 3,099 11,999 Delhi – Leh 1,799 3,299 14,999 Delhi - Mumbai 2,099 4,299 16,999 Delhi – Hyderabad 2,199 3,699 14,499 Delhi - Varanasi 2,199 3,899 11,999 Delhi – Bagdogra 2,349 3,799 12,499 Delhi – Ranchi 2,399 3,999 14,499 Delhi - Kolkata 2,399 3,499 15,999 Delhi – Srinagar 2,499 3,899 9,999 Delhi – Bangalore 2,699 4,299 20,999 Port Blair - Kolkata 2,699 4,199 14,999 Delhi – Bhubaneswar 2,799 4,599 16,999 Chennai - Kolkata 2,749 3,599 15,999 Delhi - Chennai 3,099 4,399 20,999 Delhi - Guwahati 3,099 5,299 13,999 Delhi - Goa 3,199 5,599 17,999 Delhi - Kochi 3,549 5,999 18,999



Deepa Chadha, Senior Vice President - HR & Corporate Affairs, Vistara, said, "As a gender-neutral organization, we want to celebrate this occasion with our male flyers as well, and so we're launching a special sale offering extremely attractive fares that all our customers can avail to plan their holidays in advance."



Conditions of Vistara's International Women's Day Sale:

Bookings under the special celebratory sale will open at 0001 hours on Thursday, March 8, and can be made on www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices, through Vistara's call centre, and through online travel agencies and travel agents, said Vistara.



More offers under Vistara's International Women's Day Sale:

While the sale is open for all, there will be additional Club Vistara benefits for women customers who book during the sale, said Vistara. The airline will award 1000 bonus Club Vistara points to all its frequent women flyer members if they book tickets on March 8, 2018.



Vistara will additionally be offering a slew of benefits for women flyers who are flying on Women's Day, including:



Complimentary one-class upgrade to all solo women flyers, subject to availability upon check-in.



Priority Boarding ("First to board") for all women travellers.



Mementos for women customers and staff on the day.



Vistara will have celebrations at airports and at Vistara's corporate office to mark two of its unique initiatives, #WomenWhoMakeUsFly and #VistaraWomanFlyer, that were launched on Women's Day in 2016 and 2017 respectively. While the former celebrates women in aviation working across all domains, the latter assured solo women customers that they will not be assigned a middle seat with Vistara, as well as the option of an arrival and local transportation assistance to women customers available on request.





Vistara flies to 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 19 Airbus A320 aircraft.



Meanwhile



Vistara airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day on Thursday. The 'celebratory sale' will be for 24 hours only, from 0001hrs to 2359hrs of March 8, 2018, for travel between March 16, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Vistara said. Seats on sale are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, Vistara added in an official statement. However, a minimum of eight days advance purchase is required, the full-service carrier said.The all-inclusive cheapest fare of Rs 1,099, is for Chennai to Kochi, Jammu to Srinagar, and Guwahati to Bagdogra Vistara flights (economy). A Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow Vistara economy class flight ticket is priced at Rs 1,199. The sale is also for premium economy and business class seats of Vistara.Given below is a list of sample fares on all classes of Vistara flights (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):Deepa Chadha, Senior Vice President - HR & Corporate Affairs, Vistara, said, "As a gender-neutral organization, we want to celebrate this occasion with our male flyers as well, and so we're launching a special sale offering extremely attractive fares that all our customers can avail to plan their holidays in advance."Bookings under the special celebratory sale will open at 0001 hours on Thursday, March 8, and can be made on www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices, through Vistara's call centre, and through online travel agencies and travel agents, said Vistara.While the sale is open for all, there will be additional Club Vistara benefits for women customers who book during the sale, said Vistara. The airline will award 1000 bonus Club Vistara points to all its frequent women flyer members if they book tickets on March 8, 2018.Vistara will additionally be offering a slew of benefits for women flyers who are flying on Women's Day, including:Complimentary one-class upgrade to all solo women flyers, subject to availability upon check-in.Priority Boarding ("First to board") for all women travellers.Mementos for women customers and staff on the day.Vistara will have celebrations at airports and at Vistara's corporate office to mark two of its unique initiatives, #WomenWhoMakeUsFly and #VistaraWomanFlyer, that were launched on Women's Day in 2016 and 2017 respectively. While the former celebrates women in aviation working across all domains, the latter assured solo women customers that they will not be assigned a middle seat with Vistara, as well as the option of an arrival and local transportation assistance to women customers available on request.Vistara flies to 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 19 Airbus A320 aircraft.Meanwhile Jet Airways said that it will offer up to 20 per cent discount on base fare of select premiere flight tickets under its special 'Fly Premiere For Less' offer. GoAir was also offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,294 in its Low Fare Wednesday sale on domestic flight tickets.