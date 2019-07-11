NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Vistara Announces International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 15,900

The new flights, introduced by the carrier, will be operational on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes.

Corporates | | Updated: July 11, 2019 10:56 IST
Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA).


Airline Vistara has announced international operations at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 15,900. The new flights, introduced by the carrier, will be operational on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, 2019 while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019. These international services will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration -- business and economy -- the carrier said in a statement. Booking for these flights are open across all channels of Vistara. 

Here's the schedule of Vistara's international flights:

Flight No.DateFromDepartureToArrival
UK 1156th AugustDelhi23:45Singapore8:15
UK 1166th AugustSingapore9:30Delhi12:45
UK 1057th AugustMumbai23:55Singapore8:15
UK 1067th AugustSingapore10:30Mumbai13:55

(As mentioned on Visatra's website)

 "We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," Vistara's chief executive officer Leslie Thng said.

"Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to and from several other Indian cities beyond Delhi and Mumbai, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar, Varanasi, and more. We will soon expand our international network further to other destinations," the airline said in a statement.



