Vistara Announces International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 15,900

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Airline Vistara has announced international operations at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 15,900. The new flights, introduced by the carrier, will be operational on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's official website- airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, 2019 while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019. These international services will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration -- business and economy -- the carrier said in a statement. Booking for these flights are open across all channels of Vistara.

Vistara goes international! Introducing our first global destination, Singapore, with daily flights from Delhi starting 6th August and from Mumbai starting 7th August 2019. Bookings opening today across all channels, with fabulous introductory fares. pic.twitter.com/jdeYg3KLjE — Vistara (@airvistara) July 11, 2019

Here's the schedule of Vistara's international flights:

Flight No. Date From Departure To Arrival UK 115 6th August Delhi 23:45 Singapore 8:15 UK 116 6th August Singapore 9:30 Delhi 12:45 UK 105 7th August Mumbai 23:55 Singapore 8:15 UK 106 7th August Singapore 10:30 Mumbai 13:55

(As mentioned on Visatra's website)

"We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," Vistara's chief executive officer Leslie Thng said.

"Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to and from several other Indian cities beyond Delhi and Mumbai, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar, Varanasi, and more. We will soon expand our international network further to other destinations," the airline said in a statement.

