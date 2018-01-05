Vistara Adds Chennai To Network, Delhi-Chennai Flight Tickets Available At Rs 3,099

Vistara has announced Delhi to Chennai flights starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 3,099 and Chennai to Port Blair flights starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 3,699.

Vistara Adds Chennai To Network, Delhi-Chennai Flight Tickets Available At Rs 3,099

Vistara operates from the state-of-the-art Terminal 3 in Delhi.

Vistara has announced addition of Chennai to its network, making it the 22nd destination on the airline’s network. Now, Vistara will operate a daily direct flight between Delhi and Chennai, effective February 15, 2018, said a press release issued by the airlines. Vistara will also connect Chennai to Port Blair with a daily direct flight between the two cities, effective March 1, 2018. Vistara has announced Delhi to Chennai flights starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 3,099 and Chennai to Port Blair flights starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 3,699.

Bookings for these flights are now open on all channels including Vistara’s website, app, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. The frequency of Vistara’s flight between Delhi and Chennai will increase to twice daily from March 1, 2018 providing convenient same-day return options in both directions and onward via Delhi to other destinations across the country. 
 
vistara new flights

 

Vistara operates from the state-of-the-art Terminal 3 in Delhi, and those connecting to and from international flights at Delhi can seamlessly proceed to international transfers for same-terminal connections. Vistara airlines serve 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.

 

