Vistara 24 Hour Sale: Domestic Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,099

Vistara has launched the special one day sale on the eve of its third anniversary.
Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 under its special 24 Hour Sale. According to a press release issued by the airlines, the bookings for availing Vistara's 24 Hour Sale will open for 24 hours only, from 00:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs on January 9, 2018. The travel period of Vistara's 24 Hour Sale starts on January 17, 2018 and ends on April 18, 2018. Bookings under Vistara's 24 Hour Sale can be done from its website, app, Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), Vistara's call centre and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).
The limited period sale offers discounted flight tickets for all three cabin classes of Vistara, with all-inclusive fares starting Rs 1,099 in economy, Rs 2,599 in premium economy and Rs 7,499 in business class. Vistara's 24 Hour Sale is available on tickets of destinations like Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ranchi, Srinagar, Port Blair and Chennai.
Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,099 from Jammu to Srinagar. The airline is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates on flying from Delhi to Chandigarh (starting at Rs 1,249), Delhi to Amritsar (starting from Rs 1,249), Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs 1,299), Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,499), Delhi to Leh (starting at Rs 1,849), among others.
Schedule of Vistara's special 24 hour sale (for all three cabin classes-economy, premium economy and business class):
There are also certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing Vistara's 24 Hour Sale. Seats under this Vistara's special 24 Hour Sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The lowest fares are available for those willing to plan the most in advance, said the press release.