Vistara Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999 In 24-Hour Sale

Vistara 24-hour festive sale: Lowest fare of Rs 999 is one-way economy fare from Bagdogra to Guwahati.

Vistara has announced flight tickets from Rs 999 in a limited-period sale. The festive sale is open for a period of 24 hours and applicable to one-way fares across all three booking classes, according to the airline's website, airvistara.com. Vistara is offering flight tickets at a discount of up to 80 per cent relative to standard last-minute fares across the economy, premium economy and business booking classes, according to its website. Under the scheme, flight tickets start from Rs 999 in economy class, 2,199 in premium economy and Rs 5,499 in business, according to Vistara.

Vistara 24-hour festive sale on flight tickets: booking details

Bookings for Vistara flight tickets under the 24-hour sale opened from 00:01 hours on Wednesday. Flight tickets under the scheme can be booked for travel between December 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, both dates included, according to the carrier's website.

A minimum of fifteen days of advance purchase is required for economy and premium economy class bookings under the scheme, and a minimum of three days for the business class, according to Vistara.

Seats are limited and are available on a first-come-first-served basis, Vistara said. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares.

Customers can make the bookings under the sale on the airline's website - www.airvistara.com, mobile app (available on iOS and Android platforms), its airport ticket offices and call centre, and through online travel agencies and agents.

Vistara 24-hour festive sale on flight tickets: fares

Vistara flight tickets in the 24-hour festive sale are inclusive of taxes and fees. In economy class, the fares are available for both economy lite and economy standard classes, according to Vistara.

The lowest fare of Rs 999 is the promotional one-way economy class, all-inclusive fare from Bagdogra to Guwahati. Vistara flight tickets with discounted fares under the sale are non-refundable. However, taxes and fees are fully refundable, the airline noted.

In case seats under the Vistara sale are sold out, regular fares will appear, according to the carrier.

This sale is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only.

Vistara is the brand name of Tata SIA Airlines Limited, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).

