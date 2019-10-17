Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 5,299

The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Passenger carrier Vistara has announced new domestic flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram route from November 9, 2019, according to airline's website - airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram are available at all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 5,299. Bookings for these flights are open on all channels, including Vistara's website- airvistara.com, iOS and android mobile apps, through online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel agents, the carrier said in a statement. (Also read: IndiGo Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 9,499)

Here's the schedule of Vistara's new flights starting from November 9:

Flight No. Start Date From Departure To Arrival UK 897 9th November 2019 Delhi 7:00 Thiruvananthapuram 10:20 UK 898 9th November 2019 Thiruvananthapuram 11:00 Delhi 14:20

(Source: airvistara.com)

Vistara recently also annouced the launch of flights on the Delhi-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur and Mumbai-Jodhpur routes from October 29, 2019. The flights between Delhi and Jodhpur are available at a starting price of Rs. 4,099. The flights between Delhi and Udaipur are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 4,576.

Last month, the carrier said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Indore route from October 26, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,399.

