Visa said the investment would be subject to statutory approvals

Payments processor Visa Inc said on Friday it is taking a minority stake in Mumbai-based payment gateway BillDesk to expand its footprint in India.

The investment will be subject to statutory approvals and is expected to have no direct bearing on Visa's existing business in the country, the company said in a statement.

Visa's latest move comes a week after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Mastercard and Visa were losing market share to domestic payments networks.