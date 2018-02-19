Travelling Between Mumbai And Pune To Take Merely 25 Minutes! This Is How

The Pune-Navi Mumbai-Mumbai hyperloop will be able to support 15 crore passenger trips per year.

Travelling between the Mumbai, the financial capital of India and Pune, one of the biggest IT hubs of the country, would soon be reduced to only 25 minutes. For the uninitiated, to travel between Mumbai and Pune, one has to spend at least 3 hours via road and cover a distance of around 150 km. But the Virgin Group, run by Sir Richard Branson, will soon make it possible to cover the distance within 25 minutes. His company, Virgin Hyperloop One, has signed a framework agreement for the project with Maharashtra, Mr Branson said.