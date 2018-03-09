Virat Kohli Becomes Uber Brand Ambassador

India cricket captain Virat Kohli became the brand ambassador of cab operator Uber here on Friday

Business | | Updated: March 09, 2018 15:03 IST
Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be involved in innovative marketing

New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli became the brand ambassador of cab operator Uber here on Friday. "As a cricketer, I travel a lot and I have personally enjoyed the seamless experience of booking an Uber. It's great to see how the company is using technology to revolutionize the way people move around cities and is empowering millions by creating economic opportunities," Kohli said in a statement.

"I am very excited to join hands with a company that is so committed to people and cities they operate in," he added.

Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India.

India is a key market for Uber and the company will continue to invest in its product, people and processes, the company said in a statement.




(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

