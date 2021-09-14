Vijaya Diagnostic Has A Subdued Debut, Lists At 2% Premium On BSE

At 10:10 am, Vijaya Diagnostic shares were trading higher by 8.8 per cent on BSE

Vijaya Diagnostic Center's shares made a subdued debut on the bourses. The shares of the Kedaara Capital-backed diagnostic chain listed at Rs 542.30 on the BSE, a premium of 2.13 per cent compared to the issue price of Rs 531 per share. On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 540, a premium of 1.69 per cent. At 10:10 am, Vijaya Diagnostic shares were trading at Rs 577, higher by 8.8 per cent, on the BSE and at Rs 576.25, up 8.5 per cent, on the BSE.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center's public issue was entirely an offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters, including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I.

The public offer was subscribed 4.54 times. The qualified institutional buyers segment was subscribed 13.07 times, the non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times and retail investor portion was subscribed 1.09 times.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center was promoted by Dr S Surendranath Reddy. It is among the largest integrated diagnostic chains in south India, offering pathology and radiology testing services at 80 diagnostic centers and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, NCR and Kolkata.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue, whereas KFintech is the registrar to the issue.