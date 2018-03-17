Videocon Responds To Stock Market Query On Rs 22,000-Crore Loan Extension

On Friday evening (March 16, 2018), Videocon replied to the query in a stock market filing.
In the stock filing, Videocon replied, "The company doesn't comment on the rumours and speculative market reports." The company further said that it would like to submit that it is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges with regards to the captioned subject.
The company also claimed, in the stock market filing, that it has been fully complaint with the provisions of the SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015. (SEBI LODR) including the provisions with regards to dissemination of corporate information/ events, which could have a bearing on the operation/ performance of the company to the stock exchanges.
The statement is signed by Venugopal N Dhoot, managing director and CEO of Videocon Industries Ltd.
Comments
Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon Industries, was also quoted as saying, "We are not asking for any interest waivers. We are only requesting banks to delay the repayment of the dues by five years. The stock price will bounce back after the initial panic as the company is backed by strong underlying assets."