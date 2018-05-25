Videocon Case: Sebi Issues Notice To ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar

Sebi sent the notice in wake of the responses sent to it by the bank to several queries in the recent past relating to the Videocon case. The markets regulator felt that adequate disclosures were not made by ICICI Bank to the stock markets relating to the case.
Thus, Sebi issued the notice under the Rule 4(1) of SCR (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and imposing penalties by Adjudicating Officer) Rules 2005, ICICI Bank said.
"Appropriate responses would be submitted to Sebi by the Bank in accordance with regulation," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
CommentsIn 2008, Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group set up a company with Deepak Kochhar and two kin. Mr Dhoot later allegedly gave Rs. 64 crore loan to NuPower Renewables through an entity owned by him. Later, he transferred the ownership of this entity to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for a meagre amount of just Rs. 9 lakh, an Indian Express investigation had revealed.
The transfer of the company to Deepak Kochhar happened six months after Videocon Group got a loan of Rs. 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank.