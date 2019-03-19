Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports To India: Report

Venezuela has suspended oil exports to India, the Azeri energy ministry said in a statement following a meeting with the Venezuelan oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo.

OPEC and other oil ministers are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.

