Profit
Home | Commodities

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports To India: Report

OPEC and other oil ministers are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Commodities | March 19, 2019 14:11 IST
Venezuela has suspended oil exports to India, the Azeri energy ministry said in a statement following a meeting with the Venezuelan oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo.

