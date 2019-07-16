Vedanta To Invest Rs 20,000 Crore In New Oil Blocks

Company intends to invest Rs 20,000 crore in exploration, Vedanta's chairman Navin Agarwal said.

Diversified mining company Vedanta Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest $650 million in its new oil and gas blocks that it won in the government's last two rounds of auctions, chief executive of its oil and gas division Ajay Kumar Dixit said on Tuesday in New Delhi.

It had won a total of 53 oil and gas blocks under the government's open acreage licensing policy (OALP) and Discovered Small Field (DSF) rounds, Dixit said.

The company intends to invest Rs 20,000 crore in exploration and production of oil and gas over the next three years which includes its existing and new fields, Vedanta's chairman Navin Agarwal said on Thursday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.