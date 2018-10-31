Vedanta Profit Falls 34% In Q2, But Beats Analysts' Estimates

Vedanta's revenue for the quarter grew 5.2% to Rs 22,705 crore

Miner Vedanta said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 34.3 per cent, primarily hurt by lower revenue from its Zinc operations and closure of its smelter in south India.

Net profit came in at Rs 1,343 crore ($181.58 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 2,045 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, the company said in a filing.

Nine analysts, on an average, had expected the miner to post a profit of Rs 1,268 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the quarter grew 5.2 per cent to Rs 22,705 crore.

Shares in Vedanta closed 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 210.55 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index Nifty settled 1.9 per cent lower.

($1 = Rs 73.96)