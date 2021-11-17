Vedanta Plans Corporate Overhaul, Mulls Demerger

Vedanta is planning a complete corporate overhaul and is also mulling options like demerger

Mining behemoth Vedanta Limited has announced that it is mulling a complete overhaul of its corporate structure.

As part of this plan, the Anil Agarwal-led mining company is looking at all options like demergers and strategic tie-ups and also thinking of listing all its verticals in aluminium, iron & steel, oil and gas segments as separate entities.

It said in a regulatory filing that after considering the scale, nature as well as potential of the various verticals, the board of directors has reached a consensus that a comprehensive review of the company's corporate structure should be undertaken and evaluate all options for “unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure”.

“Subject to a detailed evaluation, it is the intention that the aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses would be housed in standalone listed entities,” it further said in the filing.

To implement the plan, Vedanta's board of directors has formed a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend these options to them.