Vedanta March Quarter Net Profit Down Over 45%

Vedanta on Tuesday reported a 45.5% drop in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier, when it booked a hefty one-time gain.

Earnings | | Updated: May 07, 2019 16:34 IST
Vedanta's revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,092 crore.


Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by an increase in international demand for zinc.

Rising global prices of metals such as zinc and copper have helped Vedanta fight challenges from mine shutdowns in India. Zinc prices climbed 14 per cent so far this year, while copper is up 4.7 per cent.

Revenue from its international zinc segment surged 22 per cent to Rs 1,002 crore from Rs 822 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit dived to Rs 2,615 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, from Rs 4,802 crore posted a year ago due to a one-time gain of Rs 2,869 crore it saw as reversal of previous impairments, Vedanta said.

Analysts had expected the miner to book a profit of Rs 1,464 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the miner closed 1.95 per cent lower on Tuesday, before the company posted its earnings.



