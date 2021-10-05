Vedanta Keen To Bid For Government's Stake In Hindustan Copper

Vedanta is keen to bid for government's stake in Hindustan Copper Limited

Mining giant Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper Limited as and when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal said.

He informed that the company is doing its due diligence for the same.

"Yes we are looking (at) Hindustan Copper. We are doing the due diligence. The dates have not come. As soon as they announce the date, things will be much more exciting and people will start believing that the process is going on in India," Mr Agarwal said when asked whether he is looking at participating in the government's disinvestment process.

The Government has decided to sell up to 10 per cent of its equity holding in Hindustan Copper through offer for sale (OFS) and has fixed the floor price of Rs 116.