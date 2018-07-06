Varroc Engineering Shares Rise Over 6 Percent On Market Debut

Varroc Engineering's IPO was subscribed over three times on the last day of the sale

Varroc Engineering issue opened over 6 percent higher on the market debut on BSE. The Varroc Engineering shares was issued at Rs 967 while the shares opened at Rs 1,032 on Friday, 6.7 percent higher against the issue price on BSE. In the intraday trading, the shares oscillated between the top level of Rs 1032 and the lowest level of RS 1,000 on BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 1,015, nearly 5 percent higher than the issue price of Rs 967.

In the intraday trading, the shares swung between the high and low of Rs 1,025 (6 percent higher) and Rs 1,000, respectively on NSE.

Varroc Engineering's IPO was subscribed over three times on the last day of the sale late last month.

The company supplies automobile components to Bentley, Audi and Harley Davidson. On Friday, Sensex, Nifty traded in green while Tata Motors is the top gainer with gains as high as 4 percent on BSE.