All You Need To Know About Vande Bharat Vaishno Devi, Varanasi Trains

The Vande Bharat Express Train also known as the Train 18 is the fastest train operated by Indian Railways and is operational on two routes between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and on New Delhi and Varanasi. Vande Bharat trains, built at the Indian Coach Factory in Chennai is a fully air-conditioned chair-car train and is considered to be country's first semi-high speed train. The Vande Bharat train can travel at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Here are details of routes, fares, timings and other details of Vande Bharat New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Vande Bharat New Delhi-Varanasi Express trains:

Currently the Indian Railways is operating the Vande Bharat Express trains on two routes and the bookings for these trains can be done online via IRCTC website or mobile application. Individuals can also book tickets for Vande Bharat Express trains from Railway Reservation centres as well.

Vande Bharat New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express:

Vande Bharat New Delhi (NDLS)-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) express departs from platform number 14, Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am on all days except Tuesday at 6 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2 pm on the same day. The Vande Bharat New Delhi (NDLS)-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) express covers a total distance of 655 kilometres in eight hours.

On return, the Vande Bharat express train departs from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:00 pm on all days except Tuesday and reaches Delhi ay 11 pm.

Enroute, Vande Bharat Express halts at Ambala Cant, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi before reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2 pm.

Vande Bharat New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra fares:

Fare for travel between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on the Vande Bharat express train for chair car is Rs 1,630 per passenger. The fare includes Goods and Services Tax and catering charges. For the executive chair car, the fare is Rs 3,015 and includes GST and catering charges.

Vande Bharat New Delhi-Varanasi Express:

Vande Bharat New Delhi (NDLS)-Varanasi (BSB) express departs from platform number 16, Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am on all days except Mondays and Thursdays at 6 am and reaches Varanasi at 2 pm on the same day. The Vande Bharat New Delhi (NDLS)-Varanasi (BSB) express covers a total distance of 769 kilometres in eight hours.

On return, the Vande Bharat express train departs from Varanasi at 3:00 pm on all days except Mondays and Thursdays and reaches Delhi ay 11 pm.

Vande Bharat New Delhi-Varanasi Express fares:

Fare for travel between New Delhi and Varanasi on the Vande Bharat express train for chair car is Rs 1,700 per passenger. The fare includes Goods and Services Tax and catering charges. For the executive chair car, the fare is Rs 3,250 including GST and catering charges.

