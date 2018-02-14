NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Valentine's Day 2018: IndiGo Offers Rs 1,200 Discount On Gift Vouchers

Under the offer, IndiGo gift vouchers can be booked in denominations ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 through the airline's website.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 14, 2018 11:42 IST
IndiGo is offering up to Rs 1,200 off on gift vouchers in a limited-period scheme. Called 'GiftofLove', the offer on IndiGo gift vouchers is valid till February 14, 2018, according to the airline said on microblogging site Twitter. February 14, 2018 also marks the occasion of Valentine's Day 2018. The discount of up to Rs 1,200 can be availed by using promo code '6EVAL' while purchasing a gift card under the GiftofLove offer, according to the airline. IndiGo is also offering an additional cashback of 10 per cent on payments made through Airtel Payments Bank under the GiftofLove scheme, it said on Twitter.

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's 'Gift of Love' offer:

1. Customers purchasing IndiGo gift vouchers will get a discount of 7 per cent on the total value of gift voucher. "The Discount shall in no event exceed INR 1200 (Rupees One Thousand and Two Hundred only)," IndiGo mentioned on its website.
 
2. Bookings under the GiftofLove offer opened at 3:30 pm on February 13, 2018 and will close at 11:59 pm on February 14, 2018, according to the IndiGo website.

3. IndiGo offers gift vouchers in three modes: Just a Gift, Special Occasion and Festivals. Under the Just A Gift category, for example, the airline offers gift vouchers in themes such as 'Happy Valentine's Day!', 'Happy Anniversary!' etc.

4. The IndiGo gift card booked under the GiftofLove scheme can also be personalized by adding the name of recipient along with a message, according to the airline's website.

5. IndiGo's GiftofLove offer is open for customers above the age of 18 years.

6. Under the offer, IndiGo gift vouchers can be booked in denominations ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 through the airline's website - www.goindigo.in.

7. The additional 10 per cent cashback on payments made through Airtel Payments Bank to avail the GiftofLove offer is applicable on a minimum value of Rs 1,500 "subject to maximum cashback of INR 250 (Rupees two hundred and fifty only)", IndiGo noted. It also said the cashback will be credited to the customer's Airtel Payments Bank Account within 96 business hours from the time of purchase.

8. The gift voucher can only be redeemed on the airline's website or mobile app, IndiGo added.

9. The value in an IndiGo gift voucher can be used to make payments against flight bookings, fees including convenience fees and following services, such as snack, seat selection, pre-paid excess baggage, fast forward, infant fee, lounge and unaccompanied minor, the airline said on its website. "The Gift Voucher cannot be redeemed against group bookings," IndiGo added.

10. Each gift voucher will be valid for nine months from the date of purchase, according to the IndiGo website.

