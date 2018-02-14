Valentine's Day 2018: IndiGo Offers Rs 1,200 Discount On Gift Vouchers

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's 'Gift of Love' offer:
1. Customers purchasing IndiGo gift vouchers will get a discount of 7 per cent on the total value of gift voucher. "The Discount shall in no event exceed INR 1200 (Rupees One Thousand and Two Hundred only)," IndiGo mentioned on its website.
Make your loved ones fly with happiness by giving them a #GiftofLove ♥️ Use promo code 6EVAL & get upto Rs 1200 off on IndiGo Gift Vouchers. Additional 10% cashback on Airtel Payments Bank. Offer valid till 14th Feb. Buy Now: https://t.co/KIYMCyJis4pic.twitter.com/3ipSbNfH28— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 13, 2018
2. Bookings under the GiftofLove offer opened at 3:30 pm on February 13, 2018 and will close at 11:59 pm on February 14, 2018, according to the IndiGo website.
3. IndiGo offers gift vouchers in three modes: Just a Gift, Special Occasion and Festivals. Under the Just A Gift category, for example, the airline offers gift vouchers in themes such as 'Happy Valentine's Day!', 'Happy Anniversary!' etc.
4. The IndiGo gift card booked under the GiftofLove scheme can also be personalized by adding the name of recipient along with a message, according to the airline's website.
5. IndiGo's GiftofLove offer is open for customers above the age of 18 years.
6. Under the offer, IndiGo gift vouchers can be booked in denominations ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 through the airline's website - www.goindigo.in.
7. The additional 10 per cent cashback on payments made through Airtel Payments Bank to avail the GiftofLove offer is applicable on a minimum value of Rs 1,500 "subject to maximum cashback of INR 250 (Rupees two hundred and fifty only)", IndiGo noted. It also said the cashback will be credited to the customer's Airtel Payments Bank Account within 96 business hours from the time of purchase.
8. The gift voucher can only be redeemed on the airline's website or mobile app, IndiGo added.
10. Each gift voucher will be valid for nine months from the date of purchase, according to the IndiGo website.