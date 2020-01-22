Utilities' Coal Imports Rise To Highest In Four Years

Overall imports of thermal coal for the 10 months to October were up 12.6% at 163.86 million tonnes.

Coal imports by Indian utilities rose 21 per cent in 2019 to 69.51 million tonnes, their highest since 2015, government data showed on Wednesday, boosted mainly by increased imports by a major western plant run by Adani Power Ltd.

Imports by Adani's "Ultra mega" power plant in Mundra in Gujarat rose 75 per cent to 17.35 million tonnes, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

Overall imports of thermal coal for the 10 months to October were up 12.6 per cent at 163.86 million tonnes, coal ministry data showed. Data for thermal coal imports for November and December have not yet been compiled.