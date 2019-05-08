US To Hike Tariffs On $200 Billion Worth Of Chinese Imports

The United States will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent.

The United States will raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent effective on Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The US Trade Representative's office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs, the Federal Register notice said.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he would be "very happy with over $100 billion a year in Tariffs filling US coffers."

His comments followed a Reuters report that quoted US government and private-sector sources as saying China had backtracked on almost all aspects of a draft trade agreement with the United States.

Global equities tumbled toward five-week lows as the escalating trade fight fed worries about the world economy and investors sought the safety of bonds and the Japanese yen, which hit a six-week high against the US dollar.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.