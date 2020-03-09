US Stock Trading Trips Circuit Breaker As S&P 500 Falls 7%: Local Media

Carnage in global markets deepened as US markets which opened after the weekend fell sharply tripping circuit breakers that halted trading at the New York Stocks Exchange. The Dow plummeted 1,800 points at the open, tripping circuit breakers that halted trading at the New York Stocks Exchange.

Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already worried by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen.

Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia - a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two-thirds.

Brent crude and U.S. crude futures slid as much as $14 to trade at $31.02 and $27.34 a barrel in chaotic trade. They recovered some of their losses but were still down 23 per cent - on track for their biggest daily fall since 1991, the start of the first Gulf War.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 5.9 per cent at 24,330, S&P 500 index slumped 7.27 per cent to 2,756 and Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.2 per cent to 8,130.